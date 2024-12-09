AscendEx 가격 (ASD)
오늘 AscendEx (ASD)의 실시간 가격은 0.04981771 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 37.02M USD 입니다. ASD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AscendEx 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.21M USD
- AscendEx의 당일 가격 변동 -0.36%
- 유통 공급량 742.98M USD
MEXC에서 ASD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ASD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AscendEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00018415515257774.
지난 30일간 AscendEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0290949126.
지난 60일간 AscendEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0190832068.
지난 90일간 AscendEx에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.01278700604639663.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00018415515257774
|-0.36%
|30일
|$ +0.0290949126
|+58.40%
|60일
|$ +0.0190832068
|+38.31%
|90일
|$ +0.01278700604639663
|+34.53%
AscendEx 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.67%
-0.36%
+17.51%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. BTMX does not in any way represent any shareholding, participation, right, title, or interest in the Foundation, the Distributor its affiliates, or any other company, enterprise or undertaking, nor will BMAX entitle token holders to any promise of fees, dividends, revenue, profits or investment returns, and are not intended to constitute securities in Singapore or any relevant jurisdiction. BTMX may only be utilised on BitMax, and ownership of BTMX carries no rights, express or implied, other than the right to use BTMX as a means to enable usage of and interaction within BitMax. BTMX would also function as the economic incentive to incentivise users to participate in the BitMax ecosystem. Users of BitMax and/or holders of BTMX which did not actively participate will not receive any BTMX incentives. The Distributor which issues and sells BTMX shall be an affiliate of the Foundation. The limit of 10 billion BMAX is strictly imposed without any further increase. The users can obtain BTMX through the "Trading Mining" model and are eligible to receive BTMX incentives based on the trade volume of their user account. BTMX can also be purchased on the exchange under the pairs of BTMX /BTC, BTMX /USDT.
|1 ASD에서 AUD
A$0.0777156276
|1 ASD에서 GBP
￡0.0388578138
|1 ASD에서 EUR
€0.0468286474
|1 ASD에서 USD
$0.04981771
|1 ASD에서 MYR
RM0.2196961011
|1 ASD에서 TRY
₺1.7306672454
|1 ASD에서 JPY
¥7.4721583229
|1 ASD에서 RUB
₽4.9224879251
|1 ASD에서 INR
₹4.2180655057
|1 ASD에서 IDR
Rp790.7570090071
|1 ASD에서 PHP
₱2.884445409
|1 ASD에서 EGP
￡E.2.4883946145
|1 ASD에서 BRL
R$0.3028916768
|1 ASD에서 CAD
C$0.0702429711
|1 ASD에서 BDT
৳5.9596926473
|1 ASD에서 NGN
₦80.0924305441
|1 ASD에서 UAH
₴2.0649440795
|1 ASD에서 VES
Bs2.39125008
|1 ASD에서 PKR
Rs13.8687522869
|1 ASD에서 KZT
₸25.352232619
|1 ASD에서 THB
฿1.6962930255
|1 ASD에서 TWD
NT$1.614093804
|1 ASD에서 CHF
Fr0.0438395848
|1 ASD에서 HKD
HK$0.3870836067
|1 ASD에서 MAD
.د.م0.4961843916