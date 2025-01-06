ArtMeta 가격 ($MART)
오늘 ArtMeta ($MART)의 실시간 가격은 0.0033732 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. $MART에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ArtMeta 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.56 USD
- ArtMeta의 당일 가격 변동 +0.03%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 $MART에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $MART 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ArtMeta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ArtMeta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005430686.
지난 60일간 ArtMeta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000443160.
지난 90일간 ArtMeta에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001736299462521504.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30일
|$ -0.0005430686
|-16.09%
|60일
|$ +0.0000443160
|+1.31%
|90일
|$ +0.0001736299462521504
|+5.43%
ArtMeta 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.03%
+5.20%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
ArtMeta provides ultimate access to the realm of fine art, connecting premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling art. More than a metaverse, ArtMeta brings worlds together as a full service design and development platform, blockchain and NFT resource for the fine art world. Through ArtMeta's traditional ecosystem partners in fine art logistics, custody providers, insurance companies and banks, we are a trusted fine art resource for the crypto consumer. ArtMeta's $MART token utility unites the world of fine art with the blockchain, creating a viable digital economy to support artists in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta hosted events and high end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT based artwork directly from world class art galleries and artists. Roger Haas is ArtMeta's Co-Founder and CEO. In 2005 Roger founded Haas & Fischer Gallery in Zurich. The gallery participated in the world’s leading art fairs: The Armory Show New York, FIAC Paris, Artissima Milano, and MACO Mexico. In 2020, Roger was also the acting director of the Art Stations Foundation in Switzerland. Jonathan Delachaux, a critically acclaimed and award winning artist who has shown at the world’s leading art fairs, is ArtMeta's Artistic Director. His hyper-realistic style of work is mainly focused on painting the everyday life of three imaginary characters and creating a world for them. Cem Kulac is ArtMeta's Co-Founder and COO. A serial entrepreneur and consultant with over 15 years of expertise in program management for digitization and agile transformation of entire organizations. Cem led the growth of the biggest Agile communities in Switzerland: Lean Agile Scrum Switzerland, and Agile HR Switzerland.
