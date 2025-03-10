Argo 가격 (ARGO)
오늘 Argo (ARGO)의 실시간 가격은 0.00234305 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.36M USD 입니다. ARGO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Argo 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.63K USD
- Argo의 당일 가격 변동 -12.84%
- 유통 공급량 1000.00M USD
MEXC에서 ARGO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ARGO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Argo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000345443515585876.
지난 30일간 Argo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0014518770.
지난 60일간 Argo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Argo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000345443515585876
|-12.84%
|30일
|$ -0.0014518770
|-61.96%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Argo 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.70%
-12.84%
-39.65%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Origin Argo is previouly called AI3 Labs,focusing on the revolutionizing the intersection of artificial intelligence and Web3, breaking barriers to unlock unprecedented possibilities. As a world-class team of innovators, we excel in developing modular, scalable, and highly interoperable AI systems designed to tackle complex, real-world challenges. With unparalleled expertise in modern AI development and Web3 AI infrastructure, Argo Labs integrates cutting-edge technologies to deliver next-generation solutions that set new standards for AI workflows. --- At Argo, we are proud to be at the forefront of technological innovation, contributing to the foundational frameworks that power modern AI systems. As the creators of DeepFaceLab, one of the top 2 open-source AI projects of 2020, we revolutionized the field of face manipulation and established new standards for open-source AI development. Our contributions to the development of PyTorch and TensorFlow, the backbones of today’s AI research and applications, have directly shaped the way industries, researchers, and developers build intelligent systems globally. These platforms are instrumental in powering everything from computer vision to large-scale natural language models. Beyond our contributions to core AI infrastructure, we also played a key role in shaping the foundational vision of web3 AI agent frameworks. As the principal authors of the Eliza framework white paper, we provided in-depth technical insights and architectural designs that guided its development. Our work established a strong theoretical and practical foundation for decentralized AI agent systems, showcasing our ability to drive innovation at the forefront of AI research and implementation. Building on this legacy, Argo is our next-generation multi-agent framework, purpose-built to bridge the gap between decentralized AI systems and real-world applications. Argo is designed to be universally adaptable, offering seamless integration and usability across traditional and decentralized ecosystems. By prioritizing transparency, security, and user empowerment, it serves as a versatile tool for creators and organizations looking to harness the power of AI in any environment. With its intuitive, low-code interface, Argo empowers users to easily construct scalable workflows tailored to their unique needs—whether optimizing operations in conventional industries, enhancing digital ecosystems, or innovating within decentralized networks. By integrating state-of-the-art technologies, Argo ensures complete control over data integrity and execution processes, making it the ultimate solution for those seeking to navigate the intersection of AI and Web3 with confidence. Introducing Argo Framework Argo is the next-gen composable AI workflow infrastructure that offers enhanced modularity, scalability, and transparency compared to highly flexible web3 AI Agent frameworks, e.g. Eliza & Swarm. It enables both web2& web3 users to effortlessly construct workflow systems tailored to their specific requirements without the need of knowing how to code. Through Argo, creators can easily transform their ideas into reality using Link-Link's (connecting building blocks) intuitive GUI and high-school level configuration. By publishing their workflows, creators can share both ownership and benefits. We envision this catalyzing a new paradigm of open AI development - shifting from complex, uncontrollable autonomous agents to transparent, community-driven AI workflows. Workflow vs Autonomous Agent According to Anthropic's seminal paper "Building Effective Agents"(December, 2024), AI systems can be categorized into two primary architectures: workflows and agents. Workflows orchestrate LLMs and tools through predefined code paths, while agents enable LLMs to dynamically direct their own processes and tool usage, maintaining autonomous control over task execution. In the web3 ecosystem, security and privacy concerns are paramount, with the protection of mnemonic phrases and private keys being critical requirements. Furthermore, fully autonomous agents - particularly those relying heavily on LLM-based intent recognition - become increasingly opaque as functionality and data sources expand exponentially, making their execution paths and reasoning chains virtually impossible to audit. As the leading author of the technical report of Eliza (AI16Z), we've concluded that well-orchestrated workflow systems are better suited to current requirements than autonomous agents. This aligns with Ilya Sutskever's observation (former OpenAI Chief Scientist and co-creator of AlexNet, Seq2Seq, and GPT) that LLM scaling has reached certain limits, suggesting we should focus on maximizing the potential of existing LLM capabilities. For many applications, optimizing individual LLM calls with retrieval and in-context examples proves sufficient. Workflows offer predictability, transparency, and consistency for well-defined tasks, enabling web3 users to understand their agents' actions through detailed steps and diagrams while ensuring asset security remains tamper-proof. Protocol Argo Labs provides infrastructure and crypto-economic incentives for decentralized AI systems. It rewards proposal contributors, node operators, and workflow creators while enabling collective governance of these intellectual assets and their generated value: Decentralized Resource Marketplace - Rich pool of distributed nodes supporting large-scale deployment - Extensive library of reusable workflow templates - Active community discussion forums - Lower barriers to AI workflow construction Collectively Governed AI Workflow Ecosystem - Innovation Rewards: Compensate designers of original AI solutions - Deployment Rewards: Incentivize operators who integrate nodes into the system - Community Participation Rewards: Recognize active governance participants - Value Distribution: Merit-based allocation mechanism based on contributions Key Highlights - Comprehensive incentive mechanisms ensure sustainable ecosystem growth - Decentralized governance guarantees fairness and transparency - Transparent value distribution promotes healthy competition - Community-driven model catalyzes innovation Our Master Plan Nodes Drive Everything - Integration of mainstream on-chain&off-chain APIs into standardized nodes - Aggregation of diverse functional node pool - Users can freely combine nodes to build powerful workflows - Standardized interfaces ensure seamless node interoperability 1. Distributed Multi-Node Framework (In Development) - Open-source framework architecture - Support for global heterogeneous hardware integration - Ensures system scalability - Implements efficient resource orchestration mechanisms 2. Continuous Integration of Cutting-Edge Capabilities - Seamless integration of latest AI service nodes - HuggingFace ecosystem - High-performance inference services like Fal.ai - Integration of critical Web3 functional nodes - DeFi operation nodes - Cex Api nodes - NFT interaction nodes - On-chain data analysis nodes - Careful curation of high-quality nodes - Continuous expansion of node capabilities Zen of Argo Simple workflows are better than complex agents. Explicit is better than implicit. Composable is better than monolithic. Predictable is better than flexible. Security is a must, not a choice. Transparency beats black-box behavior. Nodes should do one thing and do it well. Reusability matters more than reinvention. Community-driven beats centrally planned. Value shared is value multiplied. In the face of ambiguity, refuse the temptation to guess. Now is better than never, but tested is better than untested. If a workflow is hard to explain, it might be a bad design. If a workflow is easy to explain, it might be a good design. Decentralized doesn't mean disorganized. Privacy and control go hand in hand. Let users own their workflows, literally.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ARGO에서 AUD
A$0.003702019
|1 ARGO에서 GBP
￡0.0018041485
|1 ARGO에서 EUR
€0.002155606
|1 ARGO에서 USD
$0.00234305
|1 ARGO에서 MYR
RM0.0103328505
|1 ARGO에서 TRY
₺0.085568186
|1 ARGO에서 JPY
¥0.345974763
|1 ARGO에서 RUB
₽0.2086017415
|1 ARGO에서 INR
₹0.2043842515
|1 ARGO에서 IDR
Rp38.410649592
|1 ARGO에서 PHP
₱0.134397348
|1 ARGO에서 EGP
￡E.0.1186286215
|1 ARGO에서 BRL
R$0.0135662595
|1 ARGO에서 CAD
C$0.0033505615
|1 ARGO에서 BDT
৳0.284586853
|1 ARGO에서 NGN
₦3.5446831925
|1 ARGO에서 UAH
₴0.09653366
|1 ARGO에서 VES
Bs0.1499552
|1 ARGO에서 PKR
Rs0.6557494035
|1 ARGO에서 KZT
₸1.1496643435
|1 ARGO에서 THB
฿0.079148229
|1 ARGO에서 TWD
NT$0.076992623
|1 ARGO에서 CHF
Fr0.0020384535
|1 ARGO에서 HKD
HK$0.018182068
|1 ARGO에서 MAD
.د.م0.022774446
|1 ARGO에서 MXN
$0.0474936235