ArcadiaOS (ARCOS) 정보

Arcadia is designed to empower developers and creators to build and deploy Web3 and Web2 game prototypes seamlessly. By leveraging AI-powered agents, the platform streamlines asset creation, game prototyping, and eventual deployment. Built on Ethereum, Arcadia ensures robust security, interoperability, and access to a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications, enabling users to make Web3 game development accessible, efficient, and scalable for everyone.