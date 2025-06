Arbus (ARBUS) 정보

Arbus is an AI-driven market intelligence layer built for InfoFi and the agentic economy. It powers native products like Arbus Terminal, Arbus Agent, Data Marketplace, and the Data Collection Network, while also equipping developers of external AI/DeFAI agents, swarms, and dApps through a structured, real-time data infrastructure. By translating dynamic market signals into actionable insights, Arbus supports informed decision-making across both human and autonomous systems.