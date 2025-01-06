Aqua Goat 가격 (AQUAGOAT)
오늘 Aqua Goat (AQUAGOAT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AQUAGOAT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Aqua Goat 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 6.18 USD
- Aqua Goat의 당일 가격 변동 -1.37%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AQUAGOAT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AQUAGOAT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Aqua Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Aqua Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Aqua Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Aqua Goat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.37%
|30일
|$ 0
|+17.32%
|60일
|$ 0
|+82.22%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Aqua Goat 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.42%
-1.37%
+8.96%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 AUD
A$--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 GBP
￡--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 EUR
€--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 USD
$--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 MYR
RM--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 TRY
₺--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 JPY
¥--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 RUB
₽--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 INR
₹--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 PHP
₱--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 BRL
R$--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 CAD
C$--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 BDT
৳--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 NGN
₦--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 UAH
₴--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 VES
Bs--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 KZT
₸--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 THB
฿--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 AQUAGOAT에서 MAD
.د.م--