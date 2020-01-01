Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 토크노믹스
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 정보
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets.
✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1)
✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles.
✓ 0% Performance Fee
✓ $0 Redemptions
✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2)
The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars:
✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel.
✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments.
✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return.
✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons.
✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9
(1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ACRED 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ACRED 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ACRED의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ACRED 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ACRED 가격 예측
ACRED 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ACRED 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.