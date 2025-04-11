Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 가격 (ACRED)
오늘 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund (ACRED)의 실시간 가격은 1,010.48 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 65.59M USD 입니다. ACRED에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund의 당일 가격 변동 +0.01%
- 유통 공급량 64.91K USD
MEXC에서 ACRED에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ACRED 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.14582.
지난 30일간 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.14582
|+0.01%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
+0.01%
-0.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
This feeder fund invests in the Apollo Diversified Credit Fund ("Underlying Fund") which seeks to generate a return comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, emphasizing current income with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. ✓ Seasoned Asset Manager: Apollo draws on 30+ years of experience, aiming to achieve attractive returns across the risk spectrum through proprietary origination, credit strategies, and a flexible approach to borrower needs.(1) ✓ Historical Track Record of Outperformance: A diversified, global credit strategy with potential for enhanced income and attractive risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles. ✓ 0% Performance Fee ✓ $0 Redemptions ✓ Pricing Transparency: Daily pricing transparency and daily liquidity.(2) The Underlying Fund takes a multi-asset private and public credit approach centered around five key pillars: ✓ Corporate Direct Lending: Targets large scale corporate originations and sponsor-backed issuers of first lien, senior secured and unitranche loans, utilizing Apollo’s proprietary sourcing channel. ✓ Asset-Backed Lending: Focuses on agile deployment of capital into origination and proprietary sourcing channels across a broad mandate of asset-backed investments, with a focus on investments collateralized by tangible investments. ✓ Performing Credit: Primarily pursues liquid, performing senior secured corporate credits to generate total return. ✓ Dislocated Credit: Seeks to use contingent capital to tactically pursue “dislocated” credit opportunities such as stressed, performing assets that sell-off due to technical and/or non-fundamental reasons. ✓ Structured Credit: Focuses on structured credit opportunities across diverse asset types, vintages, maturities, jurisdictions, and capital structure priorities (for example, CLOs, residential, and commercial mortgage backed securities among others).9 (1) Diversification does not ensure profit or protect against loss. (2) Investment performance is not guaranteed and is subject to market risks.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ACRED에서 VND
₫25,909,717.68
|1 ACRED에서 AUD
A$1,616.768
|1 ACRED에서 GBP
￡767.9648
|1 ACRED에서 EUR
€889.2224
|1 ACRED에서 USD
$1,010.48
|1 ACRED에서 MYR
RM4,466.3216
|1 ACRED에서 TRY
₺38,448.764
|1 ACRED에서 JPY
¥145,074.6136
|1 ACRED에서 RUB
₽84,627.7
|1 ACRED에서 INR
₹87,103.376
|1 ACRED에서 IDR
Rp17,126,777.092
|1 ACRED에서 KRW
₩1,441,480.0344
|1 ACRED에서 PHP
₱57,567.0456
|1 ACRED에서 EGP
￡E.51,867.9384
|1 ACRED에서 BRL
R$5,961.832
|1 ACRED에서 CAD
C$1,404.5672
|1 ACRED에서 BDT
৳122,803.6344
|1 ACRED에서 NGN
₦1,614,181.1712
|1 ACRED에서 UAH
₴41,833.872
|1 ACRED에서 VES
Bs71,744.08
|1 ACRED에서 PKR
Rs283,358.8016
|1 ACRED에서 KZT
₸522,205.9592
|1 ACRED에서 THB
฿33,871.2896
|1 ACRED에서 TWD
NT$32,689.028
|1 ACRED에서 AED
د.إ3,708.4616
|1 ACRED에서 CHF
Fr818.4888
|1 ACRED에서 HKD
HK$7,831.22
|1 ACRED에서 MAD
.د.م9,397.464
|1 ACRED에서 MXN
$20,623.8968