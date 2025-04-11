Apertum 가격 (APTM)
오늘 Apertum (APTM)의 실시간 가격은 1.92 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 5.17M USD 입니다. APTM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Apertum 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- Apertum의 당일 가격 변동 +2.04%
- 유통 공급량 2.69M USD
MEXC에서 APTM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 APTM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Apertum에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.03834114.
지난 30일간 Apertum에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Apertum에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Apertum에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.03834114
|+2.04%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Apertum 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.40%
+2.04%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM에서 VND
₫49,230.72
|1 APTM에서 AUD
A$3.072
|1 APTM에서 GBP
￡1.4592
|1 APTM에서 EUR
€1.6896
|1 APTM에서 USD
$1.92
|1 APTM에서 MYR
RM8.4864
|1 APTM에서 TRY
₺73.056
|1 APTM에서 JPY
¥275.6544
|1 APTM에서 RUB
₽160.8
|1 APTM에서 INR
₹165.504
|1 APTM에서 IDR
Rp32,542.368
|1 APTM에서 KRW
₩2,738.9376
|1 APTM에서 PHP
₱109.3824
|1 APTM에서 EGP
￡E.98.5536
|1 APTM에서 BRL
R$11.328
|1 APTM에서 CAD
C$2.6688
|1 APTM에서 BDT
৳233.3376
|1 APTM에서 NGN
₦3,067.0848
|1 APTM에서 UAH
₴79.488
|1 APTM에서 VES
Bs136.32
|1 APTM에서 PKR
Rs538.4064
|1 APTM에서 KZT
₸992.2368
|1 APTM에서 THB
฿64.3584
|1 APTM에서 TWD
NT$62.112
|1 APTM에서 AED
د.إ7.0464
|1 APTM에서 CHF
Fr1.5552
|1 APTM에서 HKD
HK$14.88
|1 APTM에서 MAD
.د.م17.856
|1 APTM에서 MXN
$39.1872