Antofy 가격 (ABN)
오늘 Antofy (ABN)의 실시간 가격은 0.00157007 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.74K USD 입니다. ABN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Antofy 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 382.22 USD
- Antofy의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 1.11M USD
MEXC에서 ABN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ABN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Antofy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Antofy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001784034.
지난 60일간 Antofy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000635331.
지난 90일간 Antofy에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0001784034
|-11.36%
|60일
|$ -0.0000635331
|-4.04%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Antofy 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-3.27%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Antofy is a blockchain designed from the ground up to solve the current problems faced by existing blockchains. We have reimagined every aspect of the technology, from tokenomics to consensus, to create a fundamentally new distributed system. This documentation is the only reliable source of the Antofy architecture. We are still polishing the system's nuances, so the documentation is constantly updated and supplemented. What makes your project unique? The Antofy Platform is a unified infrastructure platform based on technical, traffic, and ecological resources and will be gradually opened to the blockchain industry. It will make the construction of decentralized applications more efficient and cost-effective, and provide comprehensive empowerment in aspects of promotion, traffic, and resources. The Antofy Platform is an EVM compatible blockchain that solves the biggest problem in the Dapp industry and has 0% transaction fees. The Antofy Platform will provide global developers with a series of diverse, innovative facilities and services. History of your project. Antofy labs started its blockchain granny in 2022 with a vision to become the premier blockchain solution provider, till now we have developed many dApps and Dex platforms and have completed our blockchain testnet. What’s next for your project? We are working on a high TPS Antofy mainnet with 100k TPS tested on local environment. Antofy Team is very much satisficed with the results and soon the mainnet will be updated. What can your token be used for? Antofy (ABN is the native coin that powers the Antofy network and is used to pay for transactions. ABN functions as a utility token and is used to pay for gas fees for transactions on the Antofy blockchain, denominated in gwei. Stakers on the Antofy network earn ABN as their reward for securing the network. ABN is also a cryptocurrency, similar to bitcoin, and can be traded on multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges, or even deposited as collateral to take out loans.
|1 ABN에서 AUD
A$0.0025278127
|1 ABN에서 GBP
￡0.001256056
|1 ABN에서 EUR
€0.0015072672
|1 ABN에서 USD
$0.00157007
|1 ABN에서 MYR
RM0.007065315
|1 ABN에서 TRY
₺0.0555490766
|1 ABN에서 JPY
¥0.2467836026
|1 ABN에서 RUB
₽0.1733671294
|1 ABN에서 INR
₹0.1346649039
|1 ABN에서 IDR
Rp25.3237061321
|1 ABN에서 PHP
₱0.091378074
|1 ABN에서 EGP
￡E.0.0796653518
|1 ABN에서 BRL
R$0.0097030326
|1 ABN에서 CAD
C$0.0022609008
|1 ABN에서 BDT
৳0.190449491
|1 ABN에서 NGN
₦2.4266844913
|1 ABN에서 UAH
₴0.0660528449
|1 ABN에서 VES
Bs0.08164364
|1 ABN에서 PKR
Rs0.43647946
|1 ABN에서 KZT
₸0.8224497681
|1 ABN에서 THB
฿0.054167415
|1 ABN에서 TWD
NT$0.0516867044
|1 ABN에서 CHF
Fr0.001413063
|1 ABN에서 HKD
HK$0.0121994439
|1 ABN에서 MAD
.د.م0.0157949042