Antfarm Token 가격 (ATF)
오늘 Antfarm Token (ATF)의 실시간 가격은 0.146742 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.44M USD 입니다. ATF에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Antfarm Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.66K USD
- Antfarm Token의 당일 가격 변동 +1.42%
- 유통 공급량 9.83M USD
MEXC에서 ATF에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ATF 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Antfarm Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0020561.
지난 30일간 Antfarm Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0625850667.
지난 60일간 Antfarm Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0648785855.
지난 90일간 Antfarm Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0020561
|+1.42%
|30일
|$ +0.0625850667
|+42.65%
|60일
|$ +0.0648785855
|+44.21%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Antfarm Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.11%
+1.42%
+7.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What Is Antfarm Token (ATF)? Antfarm Token (ATF) is an ERC20 token used to pay all swapping fees on Antfarm Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) on Ethereum. It was introduced to fit all the needs of the different stakeholders in the ecosystem. What Makes ATF Unique? Being deflationary (15% of the paid fees are burned after every swap) is a core property of the ATF token. This mechanism aims at protecting its holders. With every burn, the value of ATF increases theoretically. Liquidity Providers can claim their fees at any moment, without any impact on the pool value or volume as these fees are paid with the ATF token. This has many advantages: - LPs can further custom their strategy by deciding if they should reinvest their collected fees, diversify into new pools or simply keep them in ATF. By introducing the ATF, we give LPs the ability to create new source of earnings, independently from their initial pool strategy. - Crypto-native projects are incentivised to launch liquidity pools with their own token in the Antfarm ecosystem. It gives them the opportunity to put their stack at work. They can use their collected fees (in ATF) to pay their day-to-day expenses as a company. It prevents them from selling their own token to do so. - For very risky pairs, if one asset value goes to 0, the LPs will lose all their stake in the pair. Thanks to Antfarm's fee system in ATF, even if one of the assets goes to 0, they would be compensated with a certain % from swapping fees. This is a strong risk mitigation. Antfarm is even greater when markets are turbulent! This is when most swappers will be drawn to our pools. As ATF are required to pay for all swapping fees, the demand for ATF will be become substantial in such times.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ATF에서 AUD
A$0.22891752
|1 ATF에서 GBP
￡0.11445876
|1 ATF에서 EUR
€0.13793748
|1 ATF에서 USD
$0.146742
|1 ATF에서 MYR
RM0.64713222
|1 ATF에서 TRY
₺5.09781708
|1 ATF에서 JPY
¥22.02010452
|1 ATF에서 RUB
₽14.49957702
|1 ATF에서 INR
₹12.42464514
|1 ATF에서 IDR
Rp2,329.23723342
|1 ATF에서 PHP
₱8.4963618
|1 ATF에서 EGP
￡E.7.32829548
|1 ATF에서 BRL
R$0.89219136
|1 ATF에서 CAD
C$0.20690622
|1 ATF에서 BDT
৳17.55474546
|1 ATF에서 NGN
₦235.91858082
|1 ATF에서 UAH
₴6.0824559
|1 ATF에서 VES
Bs7.043616
|1 ATF에서 PKR
Rs40.85150538
|1 ATF에서 KZT
₸74.6770038
|1 ATF에서 THB
฿4.9965651
|1 ATF에서 TWD
NT$4.7544408
|1 ATF에서 CHF
Fr0.12766554
|1 ATF에서 HKD
HK$1.14018534
|1 ATF에서 MAD
.د.م1.46155032