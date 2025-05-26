AngelBlock 가격 (THOL)
오늘 AngelBlock (THOL)의 실시간 가격은 0.00159302 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 371.30K USD 입니다. THOL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AngelBlock 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- AngelBlock의 당일 가격 변동 -0.88%
- 유통 공급량 233.21M USD
MEXC에서 THOL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 THOL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AngelBlock에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 AngelBlock에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0002585632.
지난 60일간 AngelBlock에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001113008.
지난 90일간 AngelBlock에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00083322103865381.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.88%
|30일
|$ +0.0002585632
|+16.23%
|60일
|$ +0.0001113008
|+6.99%
|90일
|$ -0.00083322103865381
|-34.34%
AngelBlock 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.38%
-0.88%
-2.27%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
AngelBlock is a Crypto and FinTech investment platform connecting investors with noteworthy startups with a focus on early-stage investments. AngelBlock is on its way to creating the largest decentralised venture capital fund for the Crypto, FinTech, and Blockchain space. Their mission is to build a cohesive and synergistic community of investors, supporters and entrepreneurs developing innovation within the blockchain space. AngelBlock will allow Crypto, FinTech, and blockchain start-ups to raise funds and receive support from knowledgeable, experienced professionals solely via their online platform. The Tholos token ($THOL) is the native token for the AngelBlock platform. The Tholos token will have the following utility and functionality: Access to the AngelBlock platform and AngelBlock community Loyalty Tiers – gaining additional privileges, bonuses based on the amount of tokens held in a specific wallet Fundraise Staking Discounted fees or circumvention of platform fees entirely Investor Accreditation Priority listing for startups looking to raise funds Angel Mentorship given to startups post-funding Access to a Tokenized Equity Marketplace OTC desk access & fees Additional forms of raising capital via token Priority deals and exclusive listings Deflationary APY Staking xThol based governance model Community building incentivization The Tholos Token is designed to be always in a state of demand from the platform’s users, on both sides, investors as well as startups looking to raise funds. The token itself will be capped at 400,000,000 Tholos tokens. The idea for the AngelBlock platform was envisioned by Alex Strześniewski, accompanied by co-founders Dawid Wasilewski and Marcin Majchrzak.
