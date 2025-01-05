ALTAVA 가격 (TAVA)
오늘 ALTAVA (TAVA)의 실시간 가격은 0.0216989 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TAVA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ALTAVA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 742.75K USD
- ALTAVA의 당일 가격 변동 +0.64%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TAVA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TAVA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ALTAVA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00013882.
지난 30일간 ALTAVA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0053834558.
지난 60일간 ALTAVA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000479849.
지난 90일간 ALTAVA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.002310776157320598.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00013882
|+0.64%
|30일
|$ -0.0053834558
|-24.80%
|60일
|$ +0.0000479849
|+0.22%
|90일
|$ -0.002310776157320598
|-9.62%
ALTAVA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.15%
+0.64%
-3.31%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
ALTAVA GROUP is a Singapore-based company with a strong operating presence in South Korea. We build bespoke brand experiences that enrich the evolving World of Expressions in the metaverse and beyond, working across physical and virtual worlds and providing a seamless bridge for both consumers and brands. We have created ALTAVA Worlds of You, a gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion, to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse - to discover, curate, and play. ALTAVA MARKET is an extension of ALTAVA Worlds of You, where consumers can shop, curate, and collect Worlds of Expressions in the form of NFTs for use in the metaverse. ALTAVA is the metaverse of fashion brands, as the luxury-good-gamified- social and e-commerce platform. It brings culture-defining brands into the metaverse through it virtual platforms and access to others. ALTAVA GROUP has built a formidable line of partnerships with the world’s most prestigious fashion brands including PRADA, Burberry, Armani, Bulgari, Balmain, Thom Browne, A.P.C., Moncler, Christopher Kane, Gentle Monster, Miu miu, Sandro, Fabrizio Viti, Maje, Alexa Chung, and many more. 1- ALTAVA Worlds of You: ALTAVA Worlds of You is our gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion. We believe that people are more than one thing. Self expression and style should never be limited by society, physicality or otherwise. The ALTAVA digital destination exists to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse so that people can discover, curate, and play with Worlds of You. 2- ALTAVA Market: ALTAVA Market is where users can buy and trade exclusive premium luxury fashion NFTs and virtual collectibles as either primary or secondary purchases. On the primary market, we will host private auctions on a regular basis where new NFTs are initially released. On the secondary or resale market, purchasers can buy and sell their personally-owned fashion NFTs.
