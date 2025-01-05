ALEXIS 가격 (ALEXIS)
오늘 ALEXIS (ALEXIS)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 13.86K USD 입니다. ALEXIS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 ALEXIS 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.04 USD
- ALEXIS의 당일 가격 변동 +0.79%
- 유통 공급량 335.20M USD
MEXC에서 ALEXIS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ALEXIS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 ALEXIS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 ALEXIS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 ALEXIS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 ALEXIS에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.79%
|30일
|$ 0
|-64.29%
|60일
|$ 0
|-55.10%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
ALEXIS 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+0.79%
+9.50%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Alexis Texas Token Overview: The Alexis Texas Token is a cryptocurrency project that aims to demonstrate the potential of celebrity-endorsed tokens managed with transparency and integrity. The project is spearheaded by Alexis Texas and Fred Frenchy (her manager / business partner), who collectively ensure the responsible handling and distribution of the tokens. Token Management: Ownership: The majority of the tokens are held by Alexis and her manager. There is no dedicated development team, with both Alexis and Frenchy overseeing the project's operations. Transparency: To ensure transparency and trust, the token holdings are audited daily by a reputable third-party auditor. This rigorous auditing process provides assurance to the token holders about the accurate and fair distribution of the tokens. Purpose and Benefits: Demonstration of Integrity. The main goal of the Alexis Texas Token is to set a standard in the cryptocurrency world for how celebrity tokens can be managed effectively and ethically. Special Perks: Holders of the Alexis Texas Token will have access to exclusive perks. These perks may include unique experiences, merchandise, or other benefits directly associated with Alexis Texas, adding intrinsic value to the token beyond its financial worth. There can be also more utilities coming in the future as the team develops on the token.
