ALEXIS(ALEXIS)이란?

Alexis Texas Token Overview: The Alexis Texas Token is a cryptocurrency project that aims to demonstrate the potential of celebrity-endorsed tokens managed with transparency and integrity. The project is spearheaded by Alexis Texas and Fred Frenchy (her manager / business partner), who collectively ensure the responsible handling and distribution of the tokens. Token Management: Ownership: The majority of the tokens are held by Alexis and her manager. There is no dedicated development team, with both Alexis and Frenchy overseeing the project's operations. Transparency: To ensure transparency and trust, the token holdings are audited daily by a reputable third-party auditor. This rigorous auditing process provides assurance to the token holders about the accurate and fair distribution of the tokens. Purpose and Benefits: Demonstration of Integrity. The main goal of the Alexis Texas Token is to set a standard in the cryptocurrency world for how celebrity tokens can be managed effectively and ethically. Special Perks: Holders of the Alexis Texas Token will have access to exclusive perks. These perks may include unique experiences, merchandise, or other benefits directly associated with Alexis Texas, adding intrinsic value to the token beyond its financial worth. There can be also more utilities coming in the future as the team develops on the token.

ALEXIS (ALEXIS) 리소스 공식 웹사이트