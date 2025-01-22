Akita Inu ASA 가격 (AKTA)
오늘 Akita Inu ASA (AKTA)의 실시간 가격은 0.00214468 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AKTA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Akita Inu ASA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.73K USD
- Akita Inu ASA의 당일 가격 변동 +2.14%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AKTA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AKTA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Akita Inu ASA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Akita Inu ASA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003262615.
지난 60일간 Akita Inu ASA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0003186288.
지난 90일간 Akita Inu ASA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0014264847617125879.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+2.14%
|30일
|$ -0.0003262615
|-15.21%
|60일
|$ -0.0003186288
|-14.85%
|90일
|$ +0.0014264847617125879
|+198.62%
Akita Inu ASA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.11%
+2.14%
-0.09%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is Akita Inu (AKTA)? Akita Inu (AKTA) is a community-building token on the Algorand blockchain that aims to drive adoption of and engagement with the Algorand ecosystem. It hopes to achieve this goal by: 1) Building a strong community of users and developers within the Algorand ecosystem, 2) Forging and facilitating collaborations between ecosystem projects and creators, 3) Raising funds for charities and shelters that help animals in need, and 4) Creating a suite of open-source Web3 tools that support ecosystem members and allow them to interact more effectively with the Algorand community as a whole. Upon release, all of the dApps within the latter DeFi suite will feature Akita Inu (AKTA) as their native token. Akita Inu is also responsible for the Akita Kennel Club (AKC), a collection of one thousand unique NFTs that grant holders access to the Akita Kennel Club and a range of members-only benefits. Ten percent of all revenues from primary sales are donated to animal charities. How Many AKTA Tokens are there in Circulation? Akita Inu launched on October 26, 2021 with 1 billion tokens created at genesis. Of these, 40% (400MM) were airdropped to the Algorand community; 35% (350MM) were used to provide liquidity on the Tinyman exchange; 20% (200MM) were retained for the Community Development Fund; and 5% (50MM) were reserved for the Founder’s Wallet. According to the Akita Inu team, tokens in the Founder’s Wallet will not be touched for at least twelve months after genesis. Who is Responsible for Akita Inu? Akita Inu is the brainchild of Founder & CEO Ryan Roberts, a project manager and veteran cryptocurrency investor who has been involved in the crypto space for over a decade. Before founding Akita Inu, he was also active as an NFT developer on the WAX, Ethereum and Algorand blockchains. Development of the Akita Inu project is driven by a transatlantic team whose skill sets include smart contract development, web development, marketing and graphic desig
