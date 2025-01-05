Aittcoin 가격 (AITT)
오늘 Aittcoin (AITT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 40.07K USD 입니다. AITT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Aittcoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.16K USD
- Aittcoin의 당일 가격 변동 -1.23%
- 유통 공급량 7.86B USD
MEXC에서 AITT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AITT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Aittcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Aittcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Aittcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Aittcoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|30일
|$ 0
|+21.53%
|60일
|$ 0
|+52.99%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Aittcoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.18%
-1.23%
+3.88%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Artificial Intelligence Transaction Token (AITT) is a pioneering digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of making AI technologies accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic standing. This initiative underscores the project's vision of leveraging blockchain to democratize access to AI, thereby promoting a culture where AI technology serves the greater good and contributes to solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time. By creating an ecosystem that connects AI resources and services through AITT tokens, the project facilitates an innovative platform for the purchase, sale, and exchange of AI capabilities, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is leveraged for the benefit of humanity at large. Furthermore, AITT stands out by embodying the EUC philosophy—Empower Blockchain, Unleash AI Potential, Create Brighter Life. This philosophy is a testament to the project's commitment to leveraging technology for a brighter, more equitable future. The AITT token system is designed to expedite transactions, enhance accessibility to AI services, and promote a sustainable and equitable development of the AI and blockchain sectors. Through initiatives like the community public welfare compute power initiative and the integration of GenAI APIs, AITT not only aims to make advanced AI resources widely available but also to inspire a culture of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility within the tech community.
