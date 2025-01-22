AICrew 가격 (AICR)
오늘 AICrew (AICR)의 실시간 가격은 0.02284513 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AICR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AICrew 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.45 USD
- AICrew의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AICR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AICR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AICrew에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 AICrew에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0028171928.
지난 60일간 AICrew에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0031299016.
지난 90일간 AICrew에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0028171928
|-12.33%
|60일
|$ -0.0031299016
|-13.70%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
AICrew 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-10.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? AICrew is an innovative platform that aims to empower content creators and artists by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and a vibrant social ecosystem. With a focus on fostering creativity and enabling artistic expression, AICrew offers a collection of essential tools for various media formats, including images, videos, audio, and text. Moreover, AICrew has taken a unique step by introducing the Cyber Valkyries NFT Collection, which offers exclusive benefits to its owners and showcases the exceptional artistic potential of AI What makes your project unique? 1. With the help of the smartest AI technology, AICrew has all the essential tools for media of image or video format - from generating and editing to upscaling 2. Ecosystem for creators Limitless features, extensions, and integrations for media creators to craft, visualize, refine, and publish their creations - Mockup and template library - Social channels for creators - NFTs generators - Image to printings - Auto publishing History of your project. AICrew published the whitepaper in 2022. The social media of AICrew was created on March, 2023 and started Marketing campaign then announced partnerships. The token was listed on August 18, 2023 What’s next for your project? - Product & Platform Enhancement: We'll release new features and continue to optimize our platform based on user feedback and technological advancements. - Community Expansion: We'll host a series of webinars, AMAs, and community events to educate potential users What can your token be used for? - Gain access to exclusive community events - Gain access to AI ecosystem - Staking for passive income - Revenue sharing
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AICR에서 AUD
A$0.0363237567
|1 AICR에서 GBP
￡0.0185045553
|1 AICR에서 EUR
€0.0219313248
|1 AICR에서 USD
$0.02284513
|1 AICR에서 MYR
RM0.1016608285
|1 AICR에서 TRY
₺0.8139719819
|1 AICR에서 JPY
¥3.5572151923
|1 AICR에서 RUB
₽2.273090435
|1 AICR에서 INR
₹1.9765606476
|1 AICR에서 IDR
Rp374.5102679472
|1 AICR에서 PHP
₱1.3366685563
|1 AICR에서 EGP
￡E.1.149110039
|1 AICR에서 BRL
R$0.1375276826
|1 AICR에서 CAD
C$0.0326685359
|1 AICR에서 BDT
৳2.7663167917
|1 AICR에서 NGN
₦35.4186326494
|1 AICR에서 UAH
₴0.9624653269
|1 AICR에서 VES
Bs1.25648215
|1 AICR에서 PKR
Rs6.3351830003
|1 AICR에서 KZT
₸11.904597243
|1 AICR에서 THB
฿0.7753637122
|1 AICR에서 TWD
NT$0.7481780075
|1 AICR에서 CHF
Fr0.020560617
|1 AICR에서 HKD
HK$0.1777351114
|1 AICR에서 MAD
.د.م0.2279943974