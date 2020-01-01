AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 토크노믹스
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 정보
AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.
Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:
- Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?
What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.
How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.
The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.
No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.
- Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
What We Track:
Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?
Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?
Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.
Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.
Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.
- Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.
Sources:
Google Trends data.
Sector-specific market cap growth.
Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.
Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.
Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.
- Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?
How It Works:
AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.
Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.
The Result:
More engagement.
More followers.
More clout.
Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ROCKET 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ROCKET 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ROCKET의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ROCKET 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
ROCKET 가격 예측
ROCKET 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? ROCKET 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.