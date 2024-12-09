AI Market Compass 가격 (AIM)
오늘 AI Market Compass (AIM)의 실시간 가격은 0.061259 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.42M USD 입니다. AIM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 AI Market Compass 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 16.29K USD
- AI Market Compass의 당일 가격 변동 +11.39%
- 유통 공급량 39.54M USD
MEXC에서 AIM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AIM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 AI Market Compass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00626602.
지난 30일간 AI Market Compass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0901521075.
지난 60일간 AI Market Compass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0289399767.
지난 90일간 AI Market Compass에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00626602
|+11.39%
|30일
|$ +0.0901521075
|+147.17%
|60일
|$ +0.0289399767
|+47.24%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
AI Market Compass 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+2.31%
+11.39%
+89.43%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Market Compass is an AI-driven search layer for Web3, utilizing AI and Big Data to analyze market sentiment and predict trends. At launch, Market Compass gathers data from X (formerly Twitter) and web scraping using Commune AI's Subnet 17. The Challenge of Early Identification of High-Potential Blockchain Technologies In the fast-paced world of blockchain technologies, identifying high-potential projects at an early stage presents a significant challenge for investors. Market trends can shift rapidly, and distinguishing between fleeting fads and genuine innovations requires a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and market dynamics. At Market Compass, we recognize this challenge and are driven by the desire to provide investors with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Harnessing Collective Intelligence of Online Communities for Signal Detection Online communities play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and direction of the blockchain industry. From social media platforms to discussion forums and messaging channels, these communities are hubs of collective intelligence, where valuable insights and signals can be gleaned from the conversations, opinions, and sentiments of participants. At Market Compass, we leverage advanced data gathering and analysis techniques to harness the collective intelligence of online communities for signal detection, enabling investors to uncover hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
