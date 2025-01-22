Agritech 가격 (AGT)
오늘 Agritech (AGT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01258693 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AGT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Agritech 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 3.41K USD
- Agritech의 당일 가격 변동 -1.68%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AGT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AGT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Agritech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00021577407939128.
지난 30일간 Agritech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006320098.
지난 60일간 Agritech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000164523.
지난 90일간 Agritech에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00284831445546735.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00021577407939128
|-1.68%
|30일
|$ -0.0006320098
|-5.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0000164523
|-0.13%
|90일
|$ -0.00284831445546735
|-18.45%
Agritech 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.37%
-1.68%
-7.73%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? AGRITECH is a blockchain project aimed at addressing the global food security problem in the $15 trillion agriculture sector. It integrates agriculture, blockchain, Web3, and AI technology in a single platform. The project uses proprietary traceability and peer-to-peer marketplace technology to connect producers and suppliers with customers globally, ensuring sustainable and scalable supply lines while mitigating fraud and scams. What makes your project unique? AGRITECH is unique because it combines blockchain, Web3, and AI to tackle the global food security problem. The project follows a decentralized wealth model, allowing communities to participate in equity ownership and revenue share of 100% of net income. This approach garners support and acceptance from governments and residents in the communities the project aims to help. History of your project. AGRITECH emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on food supply chains. It implemented proprietary traceability, agriculture AI, and a peer-to-peer marketplace to directly connect producers with buyers, making farming more profitable and sustainable. What’s next for your project? AGRITECH will focus on deploying its traceability and marketplace platform globally, starting with the most vulnerable communities before expanding smartly to maximize support. The project will continue to inform and educate farmers about the benefits of blockchain in agriculture. AGRITECH plans to list on Coin Market Cap, Coin Gecko, and other listing services for maximum market reach. What can your token be used for? AGT tokens can be used throughout the ecosystem, including resorts, retail relationships, and daily transactions on the platform.
|1 AGT에서 AUD
A$0.0200132187
|1 AGT에서 GBP
￡0.0101954133
|1 AGT에서 EUR
€0.0120834528
|1 AGT에서 USD
$0.01258693
|1 AGT에서 MYR
RM0.0560118385
|1 AGT에서 TRY
₺0.4484723159
|1 AGT에서 JPY
¥1.9599108703
|1 AGT에서 RUB
₽1.252399535
|1 AGT에서 INR
₹1.0890211836
|1 AGT에서 IDR
Rp206.3430817392
|1 AGT에서 PHP
₱0.7364612743
|1 AGT에서 EGP
￡E.0.633122579
|1 AGT에서 BRL
R$0.0757733186
|1 AGT에서 CAD
C$0.0179993099
|1 AGT에서 BDT
৳1.5241513537
|1 AGT에서 NGN
₦19.5145245334
|1 AGT에서 UAH
₴0.5302873609
|1 AGT에서 VES
Bs0.69228115
|1 AGT에서 PKR
Rs3.4904815583
|1 AGT에서 KZT
₸6.559049223
|1 AGT에서 THB
฿0.4272004042
|1 AGT에서 TWD
NT$0.4122219575
|1 AGT에서 CHF
Fr0.011328237
|1 AGT에서 HKD
HK$0.0979263154
|1 AGT에서 MAD
.د.م0.1256175614