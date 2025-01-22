Agio 가격 (AGIO)
오늘 Agio (AGIO)의 실시간 가격은 0.01818079 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AGIO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Agio 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 93.51 USD
- Agio의 당일 가격 변동 -0.83%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AGIO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AGIO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Agio에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00015226220401876.
지난 30일간 Agio에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0080218463.
지난 60일간 Agio에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Agio에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00015226220401876
|-0.83%
|30일
|$ +0.0080218463
|+44.12%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Agio 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.00%
-0.83%
+3.64%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
AGIO - Exploring ERC-20 Covered Tokens in the Crypto Meta In response to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, our priority is to instill a sense of security among investors. Enter Agio: we've introduced "covered tokens," ERC20 tokens that offer complete protection from the moment they are exchanged from a standard asset to its cover counterpart. This innovative approach enables users to mitigate potential losses while still capitalizing on the upward trajectory of their investments. Agio operates as a decentralized and trustless platform where individuals can seamlessly swap their assets for covered tokens (Ctokens). These Ctokens mirror the value fluctuations of the underlying assets, yet guarantee 100% coverage against losses at the point of acquisition. This means users can shield themselves against up to 100% of potential losses in the cryptocurrency realm while retaining the potential for gains. Our objective is to revolutionize the way users engage with cryptocurrency markets by offering them the means to hedge against downward price movements. Through depositing their assets on our platform, users gain control over their potential losses. Our transparent fee structure ensures users are fully informed about the costs associated with swapping their assets into covered tokens, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AGIO에서 AUD
A$0.0289074561
|1 AGIO에서 GBP
￡0.0147264399
|1 AGIO에서 EUR
€0.0174535584
|1 AGIO에서 USD
$0.01818079
|1 AGIO에서 MYR
RM0.0809045155
|1 AGIO에서 TRY
₺0.6477815477
|1 AGIO에서 JPY
¥2.8309308109
|1 AGIO에서 RUB
₽1.808988605
|1 AGIO에서 INR
₹1.5730019508
|1 AGIO에서 IDR
Rp298.0456900176
|1 AGIO에서 PHP
₱1.0637580229
|1 AGIO에서 EGP
￡E.0.914493737
|1 AGIO에서 BRL
R$0.1094483558
|1 AGIO에서 CAD
C$0.0259985297
|1 AGIO에서 BDT
৳2.2015118611
|1 AGIO에서 NGN
₦28.1871332002
|1 AGIO에서 UAH
₴0.7659566827
|1 AGIO에서 VES
Bs0.99994345
|1 AGIO에서 PKR
Rs5.0417148749
|1 AGIO에서 KZT
₸9.474009669
|1 AGIO에서 THB
฿0.6170560126
|1 AGIO에서 TWD
NT$0.5954208725
|1 AGIO에서 CHF
Fr0.016362711
|1 AGIO에서 HKD
HK$0.1414465462
|1 AGIO에서 MAD
.د.م0.1814442842