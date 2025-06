AGI ALPHA AGENT (AGIALPHA) 정보

The AGI ALPHA AGENT Is Being Built On THE RIGHT APPROACH to AGI in Web3 — S = ∫L dt: DIDs X ENS For Access & Identity, $AGIALPHA For Access & Incentives and NFTs For Outputs Of The AGI ALPHA AGENT, Exclusively (NFTs For AGI Models? Irrelevant.) Once summoned, the AGI ALPHA AGENT seamlessly integrates with cutting-edge AI models—Llama, Anthropic, OpenAI, etc.—with (maybe) Inference-Time Search, tapping into AGI Nodes for on-demand computational power.