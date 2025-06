Agenius (AGNS) 정보

Agenius is the first-ever Crypto vibe-coding engine, letting anyone create, scale, and monetize AI agents using just text—no coding required. Whether you want to launch trading bots, analyze on-chain data, track trends, or build meme generators, Agenius makes it simple. Describe your idea in plain English, and the platform turns it into a fully functional crypto AI agent. We are growing, we had only just begun.