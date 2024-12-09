Aether Games 가격 (AEG)
오늘 Aether Games (AEG)의 실시간 가격은 0.01309851 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.01M USD 입니다. AEG에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Aether Games 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 770.18K USD
- Aether Games의 당일 가격 변동 +11.10%
- 유통 공급량 229.69M USD
MEXC에서 AEG에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AEG 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Aether Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00130821.
지난 30일간 Aether Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0081524628.
지난 60일간 Aether Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0031592008.
지난 90일간 Aether Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000621740381806874.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00130821
|+11.10%
|30일
|$ +0.0081524628
|+62.24%
|60일
|$ +0.0031592008
|+24.12%
|90일
|$ +0.000621740381806874
|+4.98%
Aether Games 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.04%
+11.10%
+28.34%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 AEG에서 AUD
A$0.0204336756
|1 AEG에서 GBP
￡0.0102168378
|1 AEG에서 EUR
€0.0123125994
|1 AEG에서 USD
$0.01309851
|1 AEG에서 MYR
RM0.0577644291
|1 AEG에서 TRY
₺0.4550422374
|1 AEG에서 JPY
¥1.9646455149
|1 AEG에서 RUB
₽1.2942637731
|1 AEG에서 INR
₹1.1090508417
|1 AEG에서 IDR
Rp207.9127802151
|1 AEG에서 PHP
₱0.758403729
|1 AEG에서 EGP
￡E.0.6542705745
|1 AEG에서 BRL
R$0.0796389408
|1 AEG에서 CAD
C$0.0184688991
|1 AEG에서 BDT
৳1.5669747513
|1 AEG에서 NGN
₦21.0586055121
|1 AEG에서 UAH
₴0.5429332395
|1 AEG에서 VES
Bs0.62872848
|1 AEG에서 PKR
Rs3.6464941989
|1 AEG에서 KZT
₸6.665831739
|1 AEG에서 THB
฿0.4460042655
|1 AEG에서 TWD
NT$0.424391724
|1 AEG에서 CHF
Fr0.0115266888
|1 AEG에서 HKD
HK$0.1017754227
|1 AEG에서 MAD
.د.م0.1304611596