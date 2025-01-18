Aeron 가격 (ARNX)
오늘 Aeron (ARNX)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. ARNX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Aeron 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 861.75 USD
- Aeron의 당일 가격 변동 +22.09%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 ARNX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ARNX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Aeron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Aeron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Aeron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Aeron에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+22.09%
|30일
|$ 0
|-16.63%
|60일
|$ 0
|-12.19%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Aeron 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
+22.09%
+23.25%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
According to its whitepaper, Aeron aims to be the new standard of aviation safety powered by the blockchain. Maintained by a group of aviation professionals, Aeron wants to reduce air transport-related accidents, which it says currently numbers around 3302 per year. One of the major causes of such accidents is the lack of real experience among pilots, since unsecured flight log data from them is susceptible to fraud and forgery. Also, due to "pay to fly" experiences, corrupt flight schools, negligence of aircraft operators, the primary data driving any decision is affected. Aeron is built upon a robust and cryptographically secure database that makes it unique compared to other online travel companies, travel search services or internal applications made for flight officials. With this technology, falsification of data can be kept at a minimum. Additionally, as you would expect from a blockchain-backed application, key information is safely stored and is accessible to everyone with 100% transparency. Except that it now comes secured by a multi-sig authentication system that prevents any type of security breach. According to Aeron's Whitepaper, "The pilot’s application is used by a pilot for personal flight logging. The company application collects and verifies data from aircraft operators, maintenance organizations, flight schools and fixed base operators". Aeron (ARN) is an ERC20 compliant Ethereum based token, with a fixed supply of 20,000,000 ARN. When the token was launched, a fixed amount of tokens were created and after which no more tokens are to be minted. About 60% of the supply is estimated to be in circulation. The supply should decrease over time when ARN tokens as taken out of circulation. Once Aeron receives ARN tokens in exchange of services, the coins will be again released in to the network. According to its whitepaper, Aeron plans to have a user base of 300000 by the end of 2020. This would encourage it to embed new features on its platform. With the help of multi-app functionality and block technology, the company envisions to have an “airline in the pocket” of sorts within two years. While its price has fluctuated like most other cryptocurrencies, it delivered more than 15x returns within a short period between November 2017 to January 2018. As of July 2018, the price is nearly back to its November levels, at $0.57.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 ARNX에서 AUD
A$--
|1 ARNX에서 GBP
￡--
|1 ARNX에서 EUR
€--
|1 ARNX에서 USD
$--
|1 ARNX에서 MYR
RM--
|1 ARNX에서 TRY
₺--
|1 ARNX에서 JPY
¥--
|1 ARNX에서 RUB
₽--
|1 ARNX에서 INR
₹--
|1 ARNX에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 ARNX에서 PHP
₱--
|1 ARNX에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 ARNX에서 BRL
R$--
|1 ARNX에서 CAD
C$--
|1 ARNX에서 BDT
৳--
|1 ARNX에서 NGN
₦--
|1 ARNX에서 UAH
₴--
|1 ARNX에서 VES
Bs--
|1 ARNX에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 ARNX에서 KZT
₸--
|1 ARNX에서 THB
฿--
|1 ARNX에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 ARNX에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 ARNX에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 ARNX에서 MAD
.د.م--