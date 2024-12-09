Acorn Protocol 가격 (ACN)
오늘 Acorn Protocol (ACN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 332.43K USD 입니다. ACN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Acorn Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 39.71K USD
- Acorn Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 -20.29%
- 유통 공급량 9.06B USD
MEXC에서 ACN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ACN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Acorn Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Acorn Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Acorn Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Acorn Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-20.29%
|30일
|$ 0
|+123.31%
|60일
|$ 0
|+62.93%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Acorn Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.99%
-20.29%
+211.58%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
1. What is the project about? Acorn Protocol is a decentralized, trustless and automated solution for organizing large-scale labor forces based on a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) model, with the goal of creating a global labor market, enabling seamless collaboration regardless of location or time. 2. What makes your project unique? Acorn Protocol stands apart with its strategic blockchain application, fostering global collaboration. It has demonstrated a broad range of task handling capabilities, engaging in various tasks such as autonomous driving-related data processing/collection/classification, target recognition, CAPTCHA, and project promotion. 3. History of your project Since early 2019, Acorn Protocol has made significant strides, launching Acorn Box - a wallet designed for data collection and annotation. The platform has consistently enhanced its features and functionalities. In 2021, the protocol introduced ByteBridge, a SaaS connected to the ecosystem. By 2023, it reached a significant milestone, with over 126 million tasks completed through Acorn Box by an impressive user base of approximately 451K participants. 4. What’s next for your project? Acorn Protocol plans to improve existing solutions while exploring new blockchain applications. Key upcoming developments include the launch of Acorn DAO and Governance Token, integration of Generative AI technology, and unveiling of the Open Labor Marketplace, reinforcing its commitment to a global, decentralized labor market. 5. What can your token be used for? The Acorn Protocol token is a reward for users contributing to tasks. The token can be used within the ecosystem to access data or partake in projects, fostering active user participation and contributing to the overall success of the protocol.
