A2DAO 가격 (ATD)
오늘 A2DAO (ATD)의 실시간 가격은 0.04914643 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 445.77K USD 입니다. ATD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 A2DAO 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.35K USD
- A2DAO의 당일 가격 변동 -4.20%
- 유통 공급량 9.07M USD
MEXC에서 ATD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 ATD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 A2DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0021579656985642.
지난 30일간 A2DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0074947715.
지난 60일간 A2DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0219711523.
지난 90일간 A2DAO에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0021579656985642
|-4.20%
|30일
|$ +0.0074947715
|+15.25%
|60일
|$ +0.0219711523
|+44.71%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
A2DAO 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.03%
-4.20%
+2.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
|1 ATD에서 AUD
A$0.0766684308
|1 ATD에서 GBP
￡0.0383342154
|1 ATD에서 EUR
€0.0461976442
|1 ATD에서 USD
$0.04914643
|1 ATD에서 MYR
RM0.2167357563
|1 ATD에서 TRY
₺1.7073469782
|1 ATD에서 JPY
¥7.3749132858
|1 ATD에서 RUB
₽4.8561587483
|1 ATD에서 INR
₹4.1612282281
|1 ATD에서 IDR
Rp780.1017748543
|1 ATD에서 PHP
₱2.845578297
|1 ATD에서 EGP
￡E.2.4543727142
|1 ATD에서 BRL
R$0.2988102944
|1 ATD에서 CAD
C$0.0692964663
|1 ATD에서 BDT
৳5.8793874209
|1 ATD에서 NGN
₦79.0132069753
|1 ATD에서 UAH
₴2.0371195235
|1 ATD에서 VES
Bs2.35902864
|1 ATD에서 PKR
Rs13.6818746477
|1 ATD에서 KZT
₸25.010618227
|1 ATD에서 THB
฿1.6734359415
|1 ATD에서 TWD
NT$1.592344332
|1 ATD에서 CHF
Fr0.0427573941
|1 ATD에서 HKD
HK$0.3818677611
|1 ATD에서 MAD
.د.م0.4894984428