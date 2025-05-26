Vine Coin (VINE) 토크노믹스
Vine Coin (VINE) 정보
VINE 쇼트 비디오 플랫폼의 창립자가 출시한 공식 암호화폐. VINE은 2016년에 서비스가 종료되었으며, 일론 머스크는 이를 재개할 계획을 언급한 바 있습니다.
Vine Coin (VINE) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Vine Coin (VINE)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Vine Coin (VINE)의 심층 토큰 구조
VINE 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Vine Coin has a total supply of 1 billion ($VINE) tokens, as confirmed by recent time-series data, which shows a stable total supply of 1 billion tokens from May 26, 2025, through June 2, 2025.
- Initial Genesis Event: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or periodic emissions; all tokens were issued at genesis or via a single initial allocation event.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although complete granular breakdown is unavailable, explicit details confirm:
- Development Wallet: 5% of the total supply, or 50 million $VINE, is allocated to a dedicated development wallet.
- Community and Ecosystem: The remaining 95% likely covers categories typical for crypto projects, such as liquidity, rewards, ecosystem/incentives, investors, and possibly team and advisors. However, precise percentages are not disclosed in current public materials.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Project Mission: Vine Coin is designed to support American-based video content creation, celebrating the creativity and community that characterized the original Vine platform.
- Token Utility: While specifics (e.g., governance voting, staking, or fee deduction) are not detailed, the project's stated commitment to community and ecosystem growth suggests token use in incentivizing platform adoption, participation, and user-generated content.
- Long-Term Incentives: The long-term lockup of development funds indicates ongoing support and rewards for ecosystem evolution, aiming to enhance platform stability rather than short-term speculation.
4. Lock Up Mechanism
- Development Fund Lock: 5% of total $VINE supply is “securely locked” in the development wallet, acting as a reserve for project growth, technology upgrades, and possibly future incentive schemes.
5. Unlocking Schedule and Time
- Development Wallet Unlock: The lockup period for the development allocation extends until April 20th, 2025.
- This means these tokens cannot be moved or sold until that date, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable, long-term project growth.
There is no public evidence of additional staged or cliff unlocks for other categories, though this does not preclude their existence; simply, no further information was found in available official materials.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed 1B supply, no ongoing issuance
|Allocation
|5% to development (locked until April 20, 2025); rest likely to ecosystem, community, etc.
|Usage / Incentive
|Ecosystem incentives, likely for platform participation and support for video creators
|Lockup
|Development fund: 5% locked until April 20, 2025
|Unlocking
|Dev wallet unlocks on April 20, 2025
Analytical Perspective
- Long-Term Alignment: The lock on the developer allocation is a standard practice aimed at aligning founding team incentives with long-term platform success, and at reducing risk of short-term selling pressure.
- Transparency and Stability: Stability in total supply and clear communication of lockup timelines help foster transparency, which is valuable for investor and community trust.
- Gaps & Recommendations: While the development allocation and lockup are well-communicated, granular data on allocations for investors, teams, community funds, and incentives would provide a fuller view. Prospective participants should seek further disclosures or conduct diligence before participating deeply in the Vine Coin ecosystem.
In summary: Vine Coin adopts a fixed-supply model with a clear, time-bound lockup for its development fund, prioritizing long-term project commitment and ecosystem support, although more detailed category breakdowns and incentive mechanisms are advisable for comprehensive due diligence.
Vine Coin (VINE) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Vine Coin (VINE) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 VINE 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
VINE 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 VINE의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, VINE 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
