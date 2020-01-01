Turbo (TURBO) 토크노믹스
Turbo (TURBO) 정보
Turbo Token (TURBO)는 미래형 두꺼비 마스코트가 특징인 혁신적인 밈 코인입니다.
Turbo (TURBO) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Turbo (TURBO)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Turbo (TURBO)의 심층 토큰 구조
TURBO 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Turbo is a meme coin on Ethereum with tokenomics designed for transparency, fairness, and true decentralization. Its approach is minimalist by design, with a community-centric distribution and no central team ownership, treasury, or ongoing token emissions.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Chain: Ethereum ERC-20
- Maximum Supply: 69,000,000,000 (69 billion TURBO)
- Issuance: All tokens were issued at genesis. There are no emission schedules or inflationary elements.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The contract’s ownership has been renounced, meaning no entity can mint or burn further tokens, or make contract changes, ensuring immutability and decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount
|% of Total Supply
|Mechanism
|Crowdfunded (Public)
|60,000,000,000
|86.96%
|Distributed to public backers
|Founder
|9,000,000,000
|13.04%
|One-time founder allocation
|Reserve/Treasury
|0
|0%
|Not applicable
- Summary: All tokens are liquid and in circulation; there are no tokens held in reserve, no ecosystem fund, and no vesting contracts for future unlocks or strategic reserves.
- No Team or Strategic Lock-ups: Even the founder’s allocation was distributed at launch and is subject to the same market conditions as public holders.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Function
|Description
|Peer-to-Peer Trading
|Seamlessly trade TURBO without any taxes or friction
|Community Utility
|Can be integrated into platforms or dApps without restrictions
|Browser Integration
|Turbo Wallet integrated into Turbo Browser for rewards and ecosystem
|Incentives
|Users may earn rewards for engagement in affiliated dApps or the browser
|Governance
|No formal governance; development is community-driven
|Profit/Treasury
|No project treasury, profit mechanism, or centralized fee system
- Key Point: TURBO does not offer staking, yield, or protocol revenue rewards. All incentives are engagement/community-driven rather than protocol-enforced distributions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Lockups or Vesting: There are no smart contracts or protocols enforcing token locks, vesting, or delayed release.
- Immediate Circulation: At launch, all tokens became freely tradeable with no restrictions or cliff periods.
5. Unlocking Schedule
- None: Turbo’s supply and distribution model means there are no future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or token release schedules. All 69 billion tokens are already in the circulating supply from the outset.
6. Key Features and Considerations
- Immutability: The contract is renounced, making tokenomics changes impossible and boosting decentralization trust.
- No Tax/No Inflation: All transfers are tax-free; token quantity is fixed, with no mechanism for additional supply or burns.
- Decentralized Ecosystem: All development and integrations proceed in a community-driven, open-source manner. There are affiliated initiatives like TurboSwap and TurboChain, but these are independently run and do not impact base TURBO tokenomics.
- Legal Note: Use and integration are permissionless, but users are responsible for compliance with local laws.
7. Limitations and Implications
- No Protocol Incentives: Because there are no staking, yield, or treasury mechanisms, holders rely on speculative value or external utilities/platforms for incentive.
- Risk of Concentration: Although initial distribution was community-centric, the founder’s allocation (13%) was still sizable and subject to normal trading risk.
- No Future Funding: The absence of a treasury means protocol upgrades or ecosystem grants need to be coordinated and funded externally by the community.
8. Conclusion
Turbo's tokenomics reflect a radical commitment to decentralization: fixed supply, immediate liquidity, no ongoing emissions, no protocol-level incentives, and no vested or locked tokens. This model eliminates many complexities and risks seen in more managed protocols (such as abrupt unlock events or shifting emission schedules), but also foregoes built-in incentives for long-term engagement or ecosystem growth—relying on pure community energy and network effects for sustainability.
Reference Table: Turbo Tokenomics Snapshot
|Parameter
|Details
|Chain
|Ethereum (ERC-20)
|Max. Supply
|69,000,000,000 TURBO
|Issuance
|One-time, all at genesis
|Distribution
|60B (crowdfunded), 9B (founder)
|Lockups/Vesting
|None
|Inflation/Emission
|None (fixed supply)
|Taxes/Fees
|None
|Governance
|Community-driven, no formal protocol mechanism
|Treasury
|None (no central or ecosystem reserve)
|Incentive Mechanism
|Platform integration and dApp utility only
|Unlocking Schedule
|None (all tokens in circulation from day 1)
This makes Turbo a representative example of the "pure meme coin" paradigm: all value and utility are determined by voluntary community action and external integrations, not by economic levers embedded in the protocol itself.
Turbo (TURBO) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Turbo (TURBO) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TURBO 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TURBO 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TURBO의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TURBO 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
