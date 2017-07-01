트론 (TRX) 토크노믹스
트론 (TRX) 정보
TRON: 웹 분산화 TRON은 진정으로 분산화된 인터넷을 위한 인프라 구축에 전념하고 있습니다. TRON 프로토콜은 생태계의 모든 분산 응용 프로그램의 기초 역할을 하는 확장성, 고가용성 및 고처리량 컴퓨팅(HTC) 지원을 제공하는 세계 최대 블록체인 기반 운영 체제 중 하나입니다. 또한 혁신적이고 플러그형 스마트 계약 플랫폼을 통해 Ethereum 스마트 계약에 대한 더 나은 호환성을 제공합니다. 2018년 7월 24일부터 TRON은 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 인터넷 기술 회사인 BitTorrent Inc.를 인수했습니다. 효율적으로 확장하고, 에지에서 인텔리전스를 유지하며, 작성자와 소비자가 콘텐츠와 데이터를 계속 제어할 수 있도록 분산 기술을 설계합니다. 매달 1억 7천만 명이 넘는 사람들이 BitTorrent Inc.가 개발한 제품을 사용합니다. 이 프로토콜은 매일 전 세계 인터넷 트래픽의 40%를 이동합니다. 이제 TRON은 1억 명 이상의 사용자를 보유한 세계에서 가장 큰 블록체인 기반 운영 체제 중 하나입니다.
트론 (TRX) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 트론 (TRX)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
트론 (TRX)의 심층 토큰 구조
TRX 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview of Token Economics
TRON (TRX) operates as the native token of the TRON EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain. It implements a sophisticated token economic structure focused on deflation, staking, and incentivization. Below, we explore TRX's issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including detailed tables where appropriate.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Issuance: Initially, TRON launched as an ERC-20 token with a planned supply of 100 billion TRX.
- Mainnet Transition: In June 2018, TRX migrated from Ethereum to its own mainnet.
- Burn Mechanism: Upon mainnet launch, 1 billion TRX (1% of initial supply) was burned.
- Ongoing Issuance: TRX transitioned to a deflationary supply model starting April 6, 2021. Token burns (mostly from transaction/resource fees) consistently exceed new issuance, maintaining a net deflationary path.
- Current Supply: As of December 2024, the total token supply is approximately 86.23 billion TRX, reflecting years of active burning outpacing any new issuance.
Annual Burn Rate and Deflationary Data
|Period
|Tokens Generated
|Tokens Burned
|Deflationary Outcome
|July 2022 – June 2023
|~300M–400M/mo
|~450M–500M/mo
|Net loss: ~1.6B TRX Q2 2023
This deflationary approach is still ongoing, aligned with user and network activity [[1]].
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocation (ERC-20 phase):
|Allocation Category
|TRX (Billion)
|% of Initial Total Supply
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35.00
|35.0%
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo/Justin Sun’s Company)
|10.00
|10.0%
|Private Sale Participants
|25.70
|25.7%
|Public Sale Participants
|40.00
|40.0%
|Mainnet Burn at Genesis
|1.00
|1.0%
- Unlock Status: All foundation team tokens became unlocked as of January 1, 2020.
- Current Concentration: As of Dec. 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~42.4% of total supply, with JustLend DAO alone controlling ~14.35%.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
-
Resource Acquisition:
- Bandwidth: Each account has a daily bandwidth quota; additional bandwidth can be obtained by staking TRX.
- Energy: Required for executing smart contracts, can only be gained by staking TRX.
- Burning for Resources: Excess resource usage requires burning TRX at dynamically priced rates (unit price of bandwidth/energy governed by TIPs).
-
Staking & Delegation:
- Staking: Users lock TRX to obtain network resources and voting power.
- Voting: TRX stakers vote for Super Representatives—top 27 by votes become block producers and governance authorities.
- Rewards: Stakers earn rewards both as voters and as Super Representatives, with a commission taken by representatives.
Reward Distribution (Per Block)
|Role
|Reward
|Comments
|Super Representative
|16 TRX per block
|Adjustable via governance
|Voters (Stakers)
|Portion of block
|Pro rata via voting ratio
- Staking Yields: Historically between 4.3% to 5.4% per year (decreasing in 2023–2024).
Medium of Exchange/Settlement
- TRX is broadly used for transaction fees, DEX swaps, DeFi collateral (e.g., JustLend), and ecosystem payments.
Governance
- Only the top 27 Super Representatives vote directly on on-chain governance parameters; regular stakers influence SR choice via voting.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: Staked TRX is locked and cannot be moved or traded while delegated.
- Unstaking/Unfreezing: After a user initiates an unstake (unfreeze), a 14-day waiting period is required before funds are accessible again.
- Delegation Lock: Staked TRX that is delegated for voting cannot be unstaked until delegation is removed.
Unstaking Operations:
- Users may perform up to 32 parallel unstaking operations.
- Each unstake requires a separate 14-day waiting period before withdrawal.
5. Unlocking Time
- Foundation & Team: All restricted tokens were fully unlocked by January 1, 2020.
- Staked TRX: 14-day unbonding/unlocking period post-unstaking operation.
Unstaking Steps:
- Initiate the unstake.
- Wait 14 days (“lock-up” period).
- Use automated or manual withdrawal to move TRX back to main account.
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics at a Glance
|Mechanism
|Description
|Timeline/Policy
|Genesis Issuance
|100B TRX issued (ERC-20)
|Pre-mainnet (2017–2018)
|Deflationary Burn
|Ongoing deflation via resource fee burns; >1.6B TRX burned in Q2 2023
|Since mainnet launch, accelerated since 2021
|Initial Allocations
|35% Foundation, 10% early supporter, 25.7% private, 40% public sale
|Fully unlocked by Jan. 2020
|Staking Lock
|Required for bandwidth/energy/voting; locks tokens until unstaked/unfrozen
|User-controlled, 14-day wait
|Unstaking Hold
|14-day lock after unfreeze; up to 32 concurrent unstakes
|Network parameter (#70)
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, staking, voting, fee burns, resource acquisition, governance participation
|Ongoing, with dynamic rate models
|Reward Distribution
|Block rewards to Super Representatives & voters, pro-rata
|~4.3–5.4% APR (variable)
|Governance
|Delegated PoS, on-chain voting, governance through Super Reps
|Election every 6 hours
Additional Nuances and Strategic Implications
- Network Security & Participation: Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) with regular elections (every 6 hours) incentivizes active participation and secures the network via distributed block producers.
- Dynamic Economics: Staking reward rates and energy/bandwidth prices can be adjusted via community governance, allowing TRON to react to market and usage shifts.
- Liquidity: As of Q2 2023, 100% of genesis TRX is liquid, except for those actively locked/staked by users.
- Ecosystem Centralization: The high holding concentration in JustLend DAO and a handful of addresses introduces some centralization risk but also streamlines DeFi governance and liquidity provision.
- User Flexibility: The 14-day unstake period is competitive among major L1s, balancing user accessibility with network stability.
References to Official Documentation
- How to unstake TRX
- TRON Governance Parameters - Tronscan
Conclusion
TRON’s tokenomics model is mature, actively deflationary, and highly integrated with on-chain resource management and governance. The mechanisms of issuance, allocation, usage, and incentives are all governed by transparent governance and clear economic policy, supporting sustainable ecosystem growth and robust user participation. The 14-day staking lock and full unlock of foundation/team tokens further assure liquidity and decentralization for stakeholders.
트론 (TRX) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
트론 (TRX) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TRX 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TRX 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TRX의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TRX 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
TRX 구매 방법
트론 (TRX)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 TRX 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
트론 (TRX) 가격 내역
TRX의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
TRX 가격 예측
TRX 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? TRX 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.