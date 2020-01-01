Toshi (TOSHI) 토크노믹스
Toshi (TOSHI) 정보
Toshi는 나카모토 사토시의 이름을 딴 Brian Armstrong의 사랑스러운 고양이이자 Base의 얼굴입니다. 수십억 명의 온체인화를 위해 노력하는 BASE 네이티브 프로젝트입니다.
Toshi (TOSHI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Toshi (TOSHI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Toshi (TOSHI)의 심층 토큰 구조
TOSHI 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Toshi is a memecoin, toolkit, and protocol designed for the Base blockchain, offering open-source tools for token creation, fundraising, liquidity management, and more. However, the current availability of direct, structured data on its core token economic parameters in quantitative databases is limited. Below is a comprehensive analysis combining available protocol information, industry best practices, and critical observations regarding its mechanics.
Issuance Mechanism
At present, no structured or quantitative data regarding the detailed issuance mechanism of Toshi (such as initial circulating supply, distribution schedule, minting method, or inflation policy) is available in standard analytics sources. This suggests that:
- Toshi likely follows memecoin standards—often launched with a fixed or capped initial supply, distributed all at once or in large tranches.
- Issuance could have occurred through an initial liquidity event, pre-mine, or community distribution, but specifics are not confirmed in available databases.
Allocation Mechanism
No verifiable allocation table exists in standard unlock or tokenomics datasets for Toshi. Typical allocation categories might include:
- Community/airdrop
- Team/developers
- Ecosystem incentives or growth funds
- DEX liquidity or reserves
However, due to data unavailability, exact percentages, amounts, or categories remain undisclosed in authoritative data feeds. This calls for caution and underscores the importance of reviewing official Toshi documentation or community disclosures for up-to-date allocations.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
Structured database sources do not currently provide details on Toshi’s usage or incentive mechanisms. Based on its toolkit ecosystem, possible avenues include:
- Payment of fees for using toolkit modules (multi-sending, token creation, liquidity locks).
- Earning incentives for participating in fundraising or liquidity provision.
- Utility as the primary currency within its DEX (Toshi Swap) or launchpad environment.
- Community governance, if implemented.
Real usage patterns should be corroborated by on-chain data or primary protocol literature.
Locking Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal on-chain locking events, vesting contracts, or allocation category locks for Toshi in standard unlock datasets. This may mean:
- Either all tokens were distributed without vesting constraints (common for memecoins), or
- Data is not yet standardized or reported to primary analytics platforms.
If Toshi offers token locks via its own toolkit, it may be used by external projects rather than for the Toshi token itself.
Unlocking Time and Schedules
- No historical or scheduled token unlocks for Toshi are recorded in current analytics pipelines.
- This absence typically aligns with tokens launched in their entirety, with little to no locked allocations.
Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Description / Data Availability
|Issuance Mechanism
|Not available; likely fixed supply or one-time issuance
|Allocation Categories
|Not disclosed; typical categories possible but unverified
|Usage Mechanisms
|Not available; probably utility within the toolkit and DEX
|Locking Mechanism
|No evidence of formal locking or vesting in analytics databases
|Unlocking Schedule
|No data; likely immediately circulating or non-vested
Summary & Recommendations
- The lack of structured, third-party-verified tokenomics data suggests Toshi may operate with “fair launch” or “meme launch” standards, prioritizing simplicity and rapid distribution.
- For detailed and up-to-date token economics—including actual allocation, usage breakdowns, and any vesting—consult Toshi’s official website, GitHub repositories, audited contract code, or announcements from the project team.
- Investors and developers should exercise heightened due diligence: memecoins often have minimal tokenomic constraints and transparency compared to mainstream protocols.
Actionable Insight:
Given the absence of externally validated tokenomic detail for Toshi, always verify claims via direct sources before engaging with ecosystem products or tokens. Consider the risk profile typical for meme-sector launches with limited locking or vesting mechanisms.
Toshi (TOSHI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Toshi (TOSHI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 TOSHI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
TOSHI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 TOSHI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, TOSHI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
TOSHI 구매 방법
Toshi (TOSHI)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 TOSHI 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Toshi (TOSHI) 가격 내역
TOSHI의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
TOSHI 가격 예측
TOSHI 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? TOSHI 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
Toshi (TOSHI) 매수
수량
1 TOSHI = 0.0004381 USD