Supra (SUPRA) 토크노믹스
Supra (SUPRA) 정보
Supra는 MoveVM으로 시작하는 멀티VM 레이어 1입니다. 전 세계에 분산된 300개의 노드에서 1초 미만의 합의 지연 시간으로 500,000 TPS의 처리량을 기록하는 Supra는 세계 최초의 수직 통합형 올인원 블록체인을 구축하고 있습니다. 네이티브 오라클 가격 피드, 온체인 랜덤성, 크로스체인 통신 및 자동화, 그리고 곧 출시될 EVM 및 SolanaVM 지원까지, Supra는 개발자가 슈퍼 dApp을 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 통합된 플랫폼에서 제공합니다.
Supra (SUPRA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Supra (SUPRA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Supra (SUPRA)의 심층 토큰 구조
SUPRA 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
The tokenomics of SUPRA encompass several critical components: issuance, allocation, utility/incentives, locking/vesting, and token unlock schedule. Below is a comprehensive breakdown in line with your request.
Issuance Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are typically minted according to a predetermined schedule established by the project team. The specifics of SUPRA's issuance rate (such as whether it’s inflationary, capped, or deflationary) are usually determined in the whitepaper or economic model, but publicly available summaries suggest that SUPRA applies a controlled and scheduled release, likely to avoid sudden inflation or premature dilution.
There is no evidence of on-demand minting or significant burn mechanisms as seen in some other protocols. SUPRA's issuance is designed to support the project’s long-term goals, ecosystem incentives, and stakeholder distributions.
Allocation Mechanism
While a precise allocation table isn't surfaced from public summaries, SUPRA's allocation pattern would conventionally follow industry norms, similar to leading L1 or infrastructure tokens. Here's what can be reasonably expected based on common practices and implied structures:
|Recipient/Allocation
|Purpose
|Distribution Rationale
|Team/Foundation
|Core development, future incentives
|Vesting/locked (to ensure long-term commitment)
|Investors
|Seed/private/public rounds
|Vesting, staggered unlocks
|Ecosystem/Community
|Grants, bootsrapping, partnerships, rewards
|Linear or event-triggered unlocks
|Treasury/DAO
|Future expenses, security, liquidity
|Multi-year, discretionary
|Advisors/Partners
|Strategic guidance, network effects
|Typically vesting, sometimes partial up-front
(Note: The exact SUPRA allocations and percentages may be found in detail in whitepapers, but a commonly seen pattern is: Team (15-20%), Investors (15-30%), Ecosystem & Community (20-40%), Treasury (10-20%), Advisors (2-5%).)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUPRA tokens are integral to the network’s functionality and growth:
- Network Utility: Used for staking, participating in consensus, accessing services (e.g., oracles/data feeds), paying fees, and interacting with dApps.
- Incentives: Rewards for validators, node operators, contributors, and community participants generally come in SUPRA tokens.
- Governance: Token holders may have voting power over network upgrades, treasury disbursement, and protocol parameters.
- Ecosystem Funding: Token grants can incentivize ecosystem development, partnerships, and broader adoption.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Projects like SUPRA typically employ linear vesting for core team and investor allocations to align incentives and prevent large token dumps. Ecosystem and community incentives might be distributed linearly, via milestone-based releases, or as part of liquidity mining/staking rewards.
- Team & Advisors: Locked with a multi-year vesting schedule (e.g., 12–48 months), often with a cliff (delay before any tokens unlock).
- Investors: Staggered vesting, sometimes shorter than for the team, to ensure liquidity and support market stability.
- Community Rewards & Grants: May use periodic unlocks, claim windows, or be distributed as composable NFT incentives.
Unlocking Schedule
Token unlocks for SUPRA are scheduled over a period of years, and each allocation group has a defined release cadence.
Although precise dates and figures for each unlock cohort weren't directly retrievable, here’s the standard mechanism:
- Vesting periods range from 6 months (community sales) to over 4 years (team, ecosystem, and investor allocations).
- Unlock events are generally monthly or quarterly.
General Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Recipient
|Share of Circulating Supply (%)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining Locked
|2024-07-01
|X
|Team
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Investors
|X
|X
|X
|2024-07-01
|X
|Ecosystem/Grants
|X
|X
|X
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
(Note: Actual data points for SUPRA can be filled in as they become available through official disclosures.)
Implications of Token Release and Mechanism Design
- Supply Pressure: Linear and staggered unlocking mitigates the risk of sudden supply shocks.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial allocation toward ecosystem and community supports the growth in dApps, partnerships, and general adoption.
- Governance Safety: Escrow/voting-locked tokens encourage active, long-term participation.
- Investor & Team Alignment: Long vesting with cliffs binds critical contributors to project success.
Summary
SUPRA’s tokenomics are built to incentivize sustained contribution, broad ecosystem engagement, and gradual decentralization, while vesting and lock-up policies reinforce alignment between core stakeholders and the project’s long-term success.
For the most authoritative breakdown, consult the SUPRA whitepaper and official unlock schedules once they are publicly released or updated.
Supra (SUPRA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Supra (SUPRA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 SUPRA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
SUPRA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 SUPRA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, SUPRA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
