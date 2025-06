Stake.link (SDL) 정보

stake.link is the first-of-its-kind liquid delegated staking platform delivering DeFi composability and Chainlink Staking. Built by premier Chainlink ecosystem developer LinkPool, powered by the top Chainlink node operators, and governed by the stake.link DAO, stake.link's extensible, pooled staking architecture is architected to support the vision of Chainlink Staking and to extend participation in the Chainlink Network.