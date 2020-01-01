peaq network (PEAQ) 토크노믹스
peaq network (PEAQ) 정보
peaq은 사람들이 이동성, 에너지, 연결성, 환경, 농업, 디지털 인프라를 소유하고 이를 통해 수익을 창출할 수 있도록 지원하는 글로벌 인프라 혁명을 주도하고 있습니다. peaq은 DePIN(실제 앱)의 백본이 되도록 설계된 레이어 1 블록체인입니다. 12개 산업 분야의 25개 이상의 애플리케이션과 이를 통해 실행되는 50만 개 이상의 기기, 차량, 기계 및 로봇(머신 RWA)의 본거지입니다. peaq은 점점 더 지능화되는 기계가 1%가 아닌 100%의 인류 모두에게 서비스를 제공할 수 있는 무허가, 국경 없는 디지털 인프라로서 AI와 업무 자동화 시대의 풍요를 민주화하는 역할을 합니다.
peaq network (PEAQ) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 peaq network (PEAQ)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
peaq network (PEAQ)의 심층 토큰 구조
PEAQ 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Peaq (PEAQ) is the native utility token of the Peaq network, which is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its tokenomics are engineered to balance network incentives, governance participation, ecosystem development, and funding sustainability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch.
- Ongoing Issuance (Disinflationary Model):
- Initial Inflation Rate: 3.5% per annum.
- Yearly Reduction: Inflation rate decreases by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1%.
- Governance: On-chain mechanisms allow governance to alter these parameters as the network evolves.
Inflation Distribution
- 40% of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators).
- 60%: allocated to ecosystem treasuries for long-term growth and development (non-circulating) [State of peaq Q1 2025].
Allocation Mechanism
A combination of ecosystem-building, investor funding, security, and team incentives with detailed initial allocations as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Initial % of Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|36-month vest, no lock-up
|Core Team
|15%
|Vesting (details subject to change)
|EoT Labs
|13%
|Not specified
|Network Security
|11.5%
|Not specified
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|Not specified
|Pre-Seed
|8.5%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Seed
|7%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|6%
|Not specified
|Private Sale
|5%
|Not specified
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|Not specified
Note: The initial allocation is subject to periodic review and future proposals through governance.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Utility & Network Participation
- Transaction Fees: PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators.
- Staking:
- Stakers contribute to network security and decentralization.
- By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked.
- Governance (future): Token holders will gain voting rights to shape network evolution and economics.
Incentives
- Validator & Delegator Rewards: 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards.
- Community Campaigns: Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity.
- Hardware Operator Incentives: Block rewards are shared with hardware operators, crucial for DePINs, driving adoption on the platform.
Locking & Vesting / Unlocking Timeline
Locking/Vesting Details by Major Group
|Group
|Lock/Vest Schedule
|Pre-Seed/Seed
|24 months vest, 6 months lock, 5% unlock post-lock
|Community
|36 months vest, no lock
|Others
|Vesting schedules vary, generally multi-year
Unlocking Events
- Initial Unlock (Nov 2024): Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches.
- Q2 2025 Major Unlock:
- ~294.1 million PEAQ to enter circulation (6.7% of genesis supply).
- Breakdown:
- Investors: 31.8% (93.45M tokens)
- Community: 59.8% (175.98M)
- Network Security: 2.7% (7.88M)
- Ecosystem/Treasury: 0.7% (2.1M)
- Inflation: 5% (newly minted)
Unlock Distribution Table (Q2 2025 Example)
|Category
|Tokens Unlocked (M)
|% of Q2‘25 Unlock
|Notes
|Investors
|93.4
|31.8%
|Private investors
|Community
|176
|59.8%
|Growth/campaign funds
|Network Security
|7.9
|2.7%
|For security initiatives
|Treasury
|2.1
|0.7%
|Ecosystem support
|Inflation/Rewards
|14.7
|5.0%
|Minted, rewards
- Future Supply Growth: Most allocations employ vesting to ensure gradual unlocking over 24-36 months, curbing sell pressure and supporting sustainable network growth.
Additional Details
- Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS): Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation.
- Machine Economy Innovations: Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing.
- On-chain Governance: Not live at mainnet but planned for the future, allowing token holders to adjust economics via governance.
Summary
Peaq’s tokenomics employ a disinflationary issuance, broad-based allocation favoring community and security, staking-driven incentives, and a well-structured multi-year unlocking and vesting schedule. This design aims to bootstrap ecosystem growth, sustain decentralized security, and provide robust mechanisms for future governance and sustainability, with heavy incentives for DePIN and infrastructure network adoption.
peaq network (PEAQ) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
peaq network (PEAQ) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 PEAQ 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
PEAQ 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 PEAQ의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, PEAQ 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
peaq network (PEAQ) 가격 내역
PEAQ의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
PEAQ 가격 예측
PEAQ 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? PEAQ 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
면책 조항
