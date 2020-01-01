PEAQ 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.

Overview

Peaq (PEAQ) is the native utility token of the Peaq network, which is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its tokenomics are engineered to balance network incentives, governance participation, ecosystem development, and funding sustainability.

Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply : 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch.

: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch. Ongoing Issuance (Disinflationary Model) : Initial Inflation Rate: 3.5% per annum. Yearly Reduction: Inflation rate decreases by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1%. Governance: On-chain mechanisms allow governance to alter these parameters as the network evolves.

:

Inflation Distribution

40% of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators).

of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators). 60%: allocated to ecosystem treasuries for long-term growth and development (non-circulating) [State of peaq Q1 2025].

Allocation Mechanism

A combination of ecosystem-building, investor funding, security, and team incentives with detailed initial allocations as follows:

Allocation Category Initial % of Supply Vesting/Locking Details Community Campaigns 20% 36-month vest, no lock-up Core Team 15% Vesting (details subject to change) EoT Labs 13% Not specified Network Security 11.5% Not specified Ecosystem & Treasury 9% Not specified Pre-Seed 8.5% 24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up Seed 7% 24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up Pre-launch Private Sale 6% Not specified Private Sale 5% Not specified Community Sale(s) 5% Not specified

Note: The initial allocation is subject to periodic review and future proposals through governance.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Utility & Network Participation

Transaction Fees : PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators.

: PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators. Staking : Stakers contribute to network security and decentralization. By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked.

: Governance (future): Token holders will gain voting rights to shape network evolution and economics.

Incentives

Validator & Delegator Rewards : 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards.

: 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards. Community Campaigns : Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity.

: Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity. Hardware Operator Incentives: Block rewards are shared with hardware operators, crucial for DePINs, driving adoption on the platform.

Locking & Vesting / Unlocking Timeline

Locking/Vesting Details by Major Group

Group Lock/Vest Schedule Pre-Seed/Seed 24 months vest, 6 months lock, 5% unlock post-lock Community 36 months vest, no lock Others Vesting schedules vary, generally multi-year

Unlocking Events

Initial Unlock (Nov 2024): Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches.

Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches. Q2 2025 Major Unlock: ~294.1 million PEAQ to enter circulation (6.7% of genesis supply). Breakdown: Investors: 31.8% (93.45M tokens) Community: 59.8% (175.98M) Network Security: 2.7% (7.88M) Ecosystem/Treasury: 0.7% (2.1M) Inflation: 5% (newly minted)



Unlock Distribution Table (Q2 2025 Example)

Category Tokens Unlocked (M) % of Q2‘25 Unlock Notes Investors 93.4 31.8% Private investors Community 176 59.8% Growth/campaign funds Network Security 7.9 2.7% For security initiatives Treasury 2.1 0.7% Ecosystem support Inflation/Rewards 14.7 5.0% Minted, rewards

Future Supply Growth: Most allocations employ vesting to ensure gradual unlocking over 24-36 months, curbing sell pressure and supporting sustainable network growth.

Additional Details

Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) : Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation.

: Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation. Machine Economy Innovations : Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing.

: Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing. On-chain Governance: Not live at mainnet but planned for the future, allowing token holders to adjust economics via governance.

Summary

Peaq’s tokenomics employ a disinflationary issuance, broad-based allocation favoring community and security, staking-driven incentives, and a well-structured multi-year unlocking and vesting schedule. This design aims to bootstrap ecosystem growth, sustain decentralized security, and provide robust mechanisms for future governance and sustainability, with heavy incentives for DePIN and infrastructure network adoption.