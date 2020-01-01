Moo Deng (MOODENG) 토크노믹스
Moo Deng (MOODENG) 정보
Moo Deng은 솔라나 체인의 밈 코인입니다.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Moo Deng (MOODENG)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Moo Deng (MOODENG)의 심층 토큰 구조
MOODENG 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Issuance Mechanism
Moo Deng ($MOODENG) employs a straightforward issuance mechanism characteristic of many Solana-based memecoins and inspired by the "Pumpfun tokenomics" model. The entire token supply was minted at launch with a fixed total supply of 989,971,791 tokens. There is no emission schedule, inflation, or future minting; all tokens were created at the genesis event.
Allocation Mechanism
The available information indicates that Moo Deng’s token allocation follows the minimalist mold set by meme tokens on Solana, which typically feature no complex or multi-stage vesting or team/investor allocations. All tokens were made available to the market at launch. The contract address is publicly listed, and the acquisition process involves simply swapping SOL for MOODENG using decentralized tools like Phantom wallet and platforms such as Moonshot.
- Total Supply: 989,971,791 $MOODENG
- Circulating Supply: As of the latest data, essentially the full supply is in circulation (c. 989,971,791), implying no reserved lockers or staged releases.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
As a memecoin, $MOODENG does not publicly list sophisticated incentives or utility beyond community engagement, trading, and social identity. Key use cases include:
- Trading & Speculation: Primary incentive is market participation and potential price appreciation.
- Community & Social Engagement: Users are encouraged to create and share personalized PFPs (profile pictures) and join the “moo-gang.”
- Planned Additions: The project’s website hints at upcoming features, possibly for deeper community-oriented activities or memes, but no DeFi, staking, or governance functions have been disclosed as of now.
Lock-Up Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal lock-up mechanisms for $MOODENG. Tokens were distributed freely at launch, without vesting schedules, cliffs, or contractual locks on any subset of tokens. This approach aligns with standard practices among Solana-based memecoins: immediate and total supply deployment to foster market-driven distribution.
Unlocking Time
Since there is no vesting or lock-up, there are no relevant unlock dates for the token. All tokens have been unlocked since inception and are immediately tradeable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply; all tokens minted at genesis
|Allocation
|100% released to public; no pre-sale, investor, or team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Trading, community building, meme culture
|Lock-Up Mechanism
|None
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate (all tokens)
Analysis & Context
- Simplicity vs. Security: Moo Deng’s approach favors radical transparency and avoids trust dependencies on founders, private backers, or central team control. This can be appealing for meme coin communities who prioritize fairness and permissionless participation, albeit at the cost of foregoing incentives for long-term development or utility-driven demand.
- Volatility & Speculation Risks: With all tokens in free float and no structural incentives beyond social phenomena, the price and participation are likely to be highly volatile and sentiment-driven.
- No Unlock-Related Pressure: The absence of future unlocks prevents periodic supply shocks commonly seen in projects with staged vesting. This can reduce medium-term sell pressure but does not eliminate other risks.
Conclusion
Moo Deng exemplifies the "fair launch" ethos of meme tokens: open distribution, no lockups, all tokens tradable from day one, and primary value derived from community popularity and meme virality rather than explicit incentive engineering or utility design.
For further insights or updates, consult the Moo Deng official website or on-chain token address (ED5nyyWEzpPPiWimP8vYm7sD7TD3LAt3Q3gRTWHzPJBY) to track real-time supply and transaction activity.
Moo Deng (MOODENG) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Moo Deng (MOODENG) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 MOODENG 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
MOODENG 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 MOODENG의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, MOODENG 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
