Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 토크노믹스
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 정보
개구리를 주제로 한 밈인 KEKIUS MAXIMUS는 Grok에서 자동으로 생성한 밈입니다.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)의 심층 토큰 구조
KEKIUS 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Kekius Maximus ($KEKIUS or $KM) positions itself as a meme coin across several chains, notably on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Solana. The project is community-driven with an emphasis on humor, meme culture, and gamified engagement. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, synthesizing public facing documentation and available community resources.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Issuance Model: Fair launch (no presale, no team allocation, no private investors).
- Chain(s): BSC (BEP20), Solana (SPL).
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 (1 Billion) tokens.
- Deflationary Aspects: Some versions or community discussions reference burn mechanics; on BSC, 100% of liquidity provider (LP) tokens were burned at launch (rendering LP locked forever).
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation
|Unlock Status
|Notes
|Community (Fair Launch)
|100%
|Immediately Open
|Tokens available publicly at launch; no team or VC
|Team/Development
|0%
|N/A
|No tokens reserved for team or insiders
|Burnt LP
|100% of LP tokens
|N/A
|LP burnt at launch; trading liquidity immutable
|Tax/Fees
|0%
|N/A
|Zero tax on buys/sells
|Airdrops/Rewards
|Not specified
|Community-driven
|Incentives/rewards are meme/prize/engagement based.
Key Point: There is no vesting or delayed unlock for any allocation. Everything is accessible to the public from day one.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Meme value, speculative trading, social/community engagement, and themed events/content (e.g., comics, meme contests).
- Incentives: No formal fee rewards, staking, or on-chain utility beyond transfer/swap.
- Community Engagement: Narratives, in-jokes, meme competitions, comics, social actions (HODL & meme, share content, enter giveaways).
- Tradable on: DexTools, PancakeSwap (BSC), and Solana-based exchanges.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Token Locking: No team or investor token locks. All tokens were released to the market at launch.
- LP Locking: The only explicit “lock” involves burned LP tokens, meaning liquidity cannot be withdrawn or rugged.
- Protocol/Smart Contract Locks: No evidence of protocol-enforced locking, vesting, or gradual release.
5. Unlocking Timeline
- Unlock Dates: All tokens were unlocked and liquid from the instant of launch. There are no additional future unlock events, vesting cliffs, or scheduled emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Explanation
|Issuance
|Fair launch, 1B tokens, all to public liquidity
|Allocation
|100% to community, 0% to team/VC; LP tokens burned
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme trading, social engagement, potential rewards
|Locking
|No token lockups, all tokens liquid; only LP burned
|Unlocking
|Immediate at launch, no delayed unlocks or vesting
Additional Observations
- No Utility: Functionality is fundamentally meme-driven. There are no staking, yield, or governance features currently implemented.
- Deflationary Claims: Some documentation mentions "deflationary mechanisms,” which in practice appears limited to one-time token burns (LP burn).
- Safety: Burning of LP tokens can improve user confidence by ensuring liquidity cannot be rugged, but this alone does not assure long-term project viability.
Limitations & Transparency
- No detailed breakdown of unlocked/locked tokens is available, since no tokens are reserved or locked at all.
- No vesting schedules or future emissions to track.
- As a meme coin, the project's value proposition is mostly narrative, with no claim of product, utility, or sustainable yield.
Conclusion
Kekius Maximus exemplifies the new breed of meme coins with simple, radical transparency. All tokens went to public liquidity on day one, no team or private allocations exist, and no unlocking or vesting schedule is present. Its economics are fundamentally community- and meme-driven, with value accruing purely through collective participation, meme creation, and social hype. If you’re considering engaging, remember that meme coins carry significant speculative risk and are often driven more by narrative and community sentiment than any underlying utility or fundamental value.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 KEKIUS 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
KEKIUS 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 KEKIUS의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, KEKIUS 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
KEKIUS 구매 방법
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 KEKIUS 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 가격 내역
KEKIUS의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
KEKIUS 가격 예측
KEKIUS 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? KEKIUS 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) 매수
수량
1 KEKIUS = 0.022669 USD