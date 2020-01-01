Fred (FRED) 토크노믹스
Fred (FRED) 정보
FRED는 솔라나 체인 상의 밈 코인입니다.
Fred (FRED) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Fred (FRED)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Fred (FRED)의 심층 토큰 구조
FRED 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a memecoin that emerged amid the 2024 surge in Solana-based pop culture tokens. It draws its theme from the viral lore surrounding Peanut the Squirrel and its raccoon companion, reflecting the speculative and culture-driven aspect typical of meme tokens. Let’s examine its token economics in detail.
Issuance Mechanism
- Nature: FRED is a typical memecoin, deployed as an SPL token on Solana.
- Distribution: Its initial distribution likely involved a fair launch or an airdrop to early adopters, as is common with similar memecoins. There is no evidence of an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) or structured sale.
Key Observations:
- There are no indications of ongoing emissions or scheduled mints; the total supply appears to have been made available upfront, with no inflationary schedule.
- Rapidly gaining market traction, it amassed nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Allocation: Specific breakdowns of allocations to the team, treasury, community, or ecosystem funds are not disclosed. This is typical for many viral Solana memecoins, where the majority (if not all) of the supply is made openly available.
- Transparency: The absence of transparent allocation data is a limitation for due diligence.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Usage:
- FRED functions solely as a speculative asset—its value comes from community engagement, hype, and narrative momentum, not intrinsic utility.
- Incentives:
- No mechanisms for staking, rewards, or fee-sharing have been identified.
- Users participate chiefly for speculative gains, with the hope that demand and price appreciation can deliver returns.
- Comparison:
- Like other memecoins (e.g., dogwifcoin), FRED is held or traded, but not used to earn fees, rewards, or protocol benefits.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Lock-Up:
- There are no lock-up contracts, vesting periods, or delayed unlock schedules. All tokens appear to be liquid immediately upon launch.
- Unlock Timing:
- No staged or scheduled unlock events have been reported; the token supply is in free circulation and not subject to time-based restrictions.
- Transparency Risk:
- Because memecoin contracts occasionally lack rigorous audits, there is a hypothetical risk that undisclosed wallets (often held by anonymous devs) could sell into the market.
Concluding Perspective
FRED exemplifies the “pure memecoin” model:
- Open, Immediate Supply: No formal vesting or sophisticated release mechanism; tokens are live from genesis.
- Community-Driven Value: Price and market activity reflect speculative enthusiasm, not fundamental usage.
- Transparency Gaps: Lack of published allocation and unlock schedules introduces risks; prospective buyers should exercise caution.
Final Thought
While FRED has demonstrated the explosive potential of culture-driven memecoins, its lack of structured tokenomics and utility underscores why such tokens are considered highly speculative. Investors are advised to assess both the opportunity and the associated risks carefully when considering exposure to meme assets like FRED.
Fred (FRED) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Fred (FRED) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 FRED 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
FRED 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 FRED의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, FRED 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.