플로키 이누 (FLOKI) 토크노믹스
플로키 이누 (FLOKI) 정보
NFT 게임 메타버스, NFT 및 상품 마켓플레이스, 암호화 교육 플랫폼을 통한 유틸리티가 있는 밈 코인. Elon Musk의 개의 이름에서 영감을 받아 그의 형제 Kimbal Musk와 파트너 관계를 맺었습니다. FLOKI의 목표는 10대 암호화폐 프로젝트이자 NFT 게임 부문의 실질적인 리더가 되는 것입니다.
플로키 이누 (FLOKI) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 플로키 이누 (FLOKI)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
플로키 이누 (FLOKI)의 심층 토큰 구조
FLOKI 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
FLOKI is a community-driven token built around a dynamic DeFi and GameFi ecosystem, aiming for strong utility through staking, DeFi products, NFTs, and new sister tokens such as TOKEN (TokenFi). As a meme-origin asset, it differentiates itself with structured tokenomics and a focus on sustainable incentives.
1. Token Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: Approximately 10 trillion FLOKI tokens.
- Issuance: All tokens were initially minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
2. Token Allocation Mechanism
The allocation structure is straightforward and community-oriented, with the bulk reserved for current and future ecosystem growth and rewards.
|Allocation Segment
|Amount/Percentage
|Notes
|Community
|10,000,000,000,000
|100% allocation (includes all further distributions, staking pools, and ecosystem funds)
|Staking Pool
|~25% of total supply
|Locked in the Floki staking program for 3–48 months
|Staking Rewards
|5.6B TOKEN (sister token)
|56% of TOKEN supply distributed to FLOKI stakers over 4 years
|Burn Mechanism
|-
|25% of FlokiFi fees buy back and burn FLOKI tokens
|Treasury
|-
|75% of FlokiFi fees allocated to treasury, supporting ongoing development
Note: Nearly 25% of the FLOKI supply has been locked in staking contracts, and more than 21% of the circulating supply is locked for durations ranging from 3 to 48 months in the staking program, directly reducing available float and strengthening fundamentals.
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
a. Staking
- Users stake FLOKI to earn TOKEN (TokenFi).
- Staking terms: 3 months, 1 year, 2 years, or 4 years.
- APYs scale with duration (as of Q1 2024: ~11% for 3 months, ~36% for 4 years).
- Rewards can be claimed at any time.
b. DeFi & Ecosystem Utility
- FLOKI is used across DeFi applications, including FlokiFi Locker, Vera, NFT marketplaces, and as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem.
- It also supports a play-to-earn gaming economy and “Floki University” for on-chain education.
c. Fee Revenue & Burn
- FlokiFi platform fee revenue:
- 25% is auto-used to buy and burn FLOKI (driving long-term deflationary pressure).
- 75% is sent to the treasury to support future development, grants, and ecosystem incentives.
d. Governance
- All major protocol decisions, treasury spending, and upgrades are controlled via the Floki DAO.
4. Locking & Unlocking Mechanisms
a. Staking Locks
- Staked tokens are locked for the chosen term (3, 12, 24, or 48 months).
- Unstaking is only allowed post-term; rewards can be claimed during the lock.
- ~21% of circulating supply is currently staked.
b. Unlocking Time & Schedule
- Staking and rewards are disbursed and unlocked over up to 4 years.
- TOKEN (sister token) rewards for stakers are scheduled linearly over 4 years.
- There are no major unlock cliffs or inflation bursts expected since 100% of FLOKI was minted at genesis.
c. Treasury and Development Funds
- Treasury distribution aligns with DAO approvals; there is no stated vesting schedule.
5. Circulating Supply Trends
- Current Circulating Supply (June 2025): ~9.625 trillion FLOKI
- The overall supply has remained stable in recent weeks, consistent with the absence of ongoing issuance and major unlocks.
- A significant share of circulating tokens remains locked due to staking incentives, supporting price stability and reducing volatility.
6. Critical Perspective & Limitations
- There is a heavy emphasis on staking/tokens locked, which is positive for minimizing sell pressure, but could lead to future unlock-related volatility should sentiment shift.
- The incentives are strong, especially with the additional TOKEN rewards, but investors should stay alert to changing APY dynamics and how they affect long-term distribution.
- DAO-based governance adds transparency, but effective participation and alignment with the community's best interest are always ongoing challenges for large, meme-focused ecosystems.
Summary Table: Key FLOKI Tokenomics Parameters
|Aspect
|Summary
|Total Supply
|~10 Trillion
|Initial Mint
|100% at Genesis
|Issuance Model
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Staking Lockup
|3–48 months
|Staked Share (2025)
|~21% of circulating supply (~25% of total supply)
|Treasury Use
|75% of fee revenue
|Burn Mechanism
|25% of fee revenue used to buy/burn FLOKI
|Incentives
|TOKEN rewards, high APY to stakers, gamification, DAO governance
|Unlock Timeline
|No major cliffs, staking/unlocks dispersed linearly over 4 years
|Governance
|Floki DAO on Snapshot
Actionable Insights
- FLOKI’s incentives and strong staking lockups create a resilient ecosystem compared to other meme tokens—making it less prone to speculative supply shocks.
- Long-term holders and DAO participants are well-positioned to benefit from continuing ecosystem growth and deflationary mechanisms.
- Potential investors should monitor changes in staking participation rates, major DAO votes on treasury spending, and the unlock schedule for both FLOKI and TOKEN rewards to anticipate future changes in token liquidity and market dynamics.
플로키 이누 (FLOKI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
플로키 이누 (FLOKI) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 FLOKI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
FLOKI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 FLOKI의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, FLOKI 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
