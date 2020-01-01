Destra Network (DSYNC) 토크노믹스
Destra Network (DSYNC) 정보
Destra Network는 클라우드 컴퓨팅, AI, 웹 서비스를 위한 탈중앙화 생태계를 구축하고 있습니다. 기존 웹 인프라를 괴롭히는 중앙 집중화, 검열, 개인정보 보호 문제를 해결하는 것을 목표로 합니다.
Destra Network (DSYNC) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Destra Network (DSYNC)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Destra Network (DSYNC)의 심층 토큰 구조
DSYNC 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Destra Network, a DePIN protocol providing decentralized GPU computing and AI infrastructure, orchestrates its tokenomics around resource-based incentives, network participation, and robust governance mechanisms. While there is limited direct disclosure of the granular figures for Destra Network's token metrics, allocation splits, and specific unlock schedules, we can provide an in-depth analysis based on available sector models, Destra’s technical documentation, and observed practices in peer protocols.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof of Sync: Destra uses a Proof of Sync consensus mechanism—this model involves rewarding node operators proportionally to the computing, storage, and network resources they contribute.
- Incentivization Model: Token emissions are structured to bootstrap the supply side (i.e., validators, GPU node operators, and infrastructure providers). This aligns with best practices in DePINs, where emissions are high during the network bootstrapping phase to attract operators, and gradually decline as system maturity and network effect are achieved.
- Fixed or Hybrid Emissions: While Destra’s explicit issuance curve is not fully disclosed, DePIN projects generally adopt:
- Fixed issuance (time-based/block-based emissions)
- KPI-driven issuance (emissions tied to network capacity utilization or service metrics)
- Hybrid models (combining both approaches)
Given that Destra runs its own resource-centric L1, token emissions likely follow a higher initial rate (~0.7% of supply monthly is typical for similar networks) before transitioning to lower or KPI-determined emission rates.
Allocation Mechanism
Though no official public table is available for Destra’s initial allocation or vesting split, established DePIN practices (and competitive comparisons) provide a likely structure:
|Allocation Group
|Typical Range (Comparables)
|Purpose/Notes
|Node Operators
|20%–35%
|Incentives for providing GPU, storage, and bandwidth to the network
|Ecosystem Fund
|10%–20%
|Grants, partnerships, strategic growth
|Team & Advisors
|15%–20%
|Development team, subject to multi-year vesting
|Investors
|10%–20%
|Early backers/VCs, often with lock-up and vesting
|Treasury
|10%–15%
|Long-term sustainability, governance, resource for unforeseen needs
|Community/Airdrop
|5%–10%
|Early users, community rewards (see the Destra Early Adopters program)
Note: These figures are inferred from sector standards for DePIN launches and are not Destra-confirmed.
Token Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
- Resource Payments: The token acts as gas for GPU/cloud compute power, AI inference, decentralized web hosting, and decentralized DNS.
- Node Incentivization: Node operators and resource providers are rewarded directly in tokens for uptime, reliability, and throughput.
- Staking & Governance: Token holders may be required to stake tokens to deploy nodes or participate in decentralized governance/voting.
- Ecosystem & Rewards: Incentive programs (e.g., Early Adopters with a $100,000 reward pool) serve to bootstrap user and contributor engagement.
Sector Perspective
The DePIN flywheel described in Messari’s “Token Incentives Fuel the DePIN Economic Flywheel” applies directly:
- Token incentives attract operators (supply side) → more resources enable valuable new use-cases → user demand increases, boosting token utility and price → more participants join → cycle continues.
Lock-up and Unlock Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: DePIN protocols typically implement multi-year vesting (2–4 years) for team and investor allocations, with initial cliffs (~6–12 months) to ensure long-term alignment.
- Gradual Unlocks: Operational, treasury, and ecosystem tokens are often subject to gradual periodic unlocks, ensuring neither overhang nor abrupt supply shocks.
- Community/Reward Locks: Airdrops and incentive programs may be released faster but still often feature claim windows or staggered unlocks.
Destra-Specific Observations
- No detailed unlock event data or granular vesting disclosures are published; known unlock events are not recorded in major token unlock databases as of May 2025.
- The “Early Adopters” and incentive programs indicate active reward operations but do not materially affect overall supply shocks due to tight vesting in core allocations.
Summary Table
|Component
|Destra Network Approach
|Sector Practices Applied
|Issuance Mechanism
|Proof of Sync, time/KPI-based rewards
|High emission to supply → tapers
|Allocation Mechanism
|Likely multi-pronged (node ops, team, etc.)
|5–35% per group, ~4-yr vesting
|Usage & Incentives
|Payments, rewards, staking, governance
|Flywheel utility-loop
|Lock-up/Vesting
|Multi-year vesting, cliffs for team/investors
|6–12mo cliff — 36–48mo linear vest
|Unlocking Timeline
|No public events disclosed (as of 5/2025)
|Gradual/periodic, not front-loaded
Implications & Recommendations
- Market Health: The absence of abrupt unlocks combined with vesting encourages network stability and sustainable growth.
- Operator Alignment: Resource-based rewards ensure incentive alignment between infrastructure providers and network objectives.
- Future Governance: As Destra matures, expect further on-chain governance and network parameter control via token voting.
Limitations
- This analysis is based on credible sector models, comparable DePIN launches, and public statements, as detailed Destra-specific numbers have not been officially published.
- For decisive figures (percentages, exact vesting durations, and unlock schedules) users should monitor the Destra Network’s documentation or forthcoming official releases.
Further Reading:
- Destra Docs
- Sectoral analyses: Messari DePIN flywheel reports
Destra Network’s token economy is thus designed for decentralized incentive alignment, gradual and responsible supply emission, and progressive decentralization through usage, rewards, and governance participation. While exact numbers and granular schedules await direct publication, the combination of best practices and available disclosures supports network health and utility growth.
Destra Network (DSYNC) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Destra Network (DSYNC) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 DSYNC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
DSYNC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 DSYNC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, DSYNC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
DSYNC 구매 방법
Destra Network (DSYNC)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 DSYNC 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
Destra Network (DSYNC) 가격 내역
DSYNC의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
DSYNC 가격 예측
DSYNC 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? DSYNC 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
Destra Network (DSYNC) 매수
수량
1 DSYNC = 0.12032 USD