Bonk (BONK) 정보
Bonk는 전체 공급량의 50%를 솔라나 커뮤니티에 에어드랍한 사람들에 의한 최초의 솔라나 도그 코인입니다. Bonk 기여자들은 유독한 "Alameda" 토크노믹스에 지쳤고 모두가 공평한 기회를 얻을 수 있는 재미있는 memecoin을 만들고 싶었습니다.
Bonk (BONK) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Bonk (BONK)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Bonk (BONK)의 심층 토큰 구조
BONK 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Overview
Bonk ($BONK) is a meme-driven Solana-based token designed for ecosystem engagement, initially launched via an airdrop during Solana’s depressed market sentiment. It operates as an SPL token on Solana, with bridged versions on Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum. As of June 2025, Bonk stands out for its high community engagement, unique DeFi integrations, and carefully structured token economics.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Max Supply: BONK has a capped maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens, reduced from previous burns.
- No Ongoing Minting/Inflation: All tokens were created at genesis with no programmed inflation or continuous issuance.
Burn Mechanism:
- BonkBot, a Telegram trading bot, charges a 1% trading fee on all trades. The collected fees are used entirely to buy back BONK tokens. Of this, 10% is automatically burned, reducing circulating and max supply, while other portions are re-injected into the ecosystem for various incentives and burn activities.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Bonk's token allocation is community-centric, targeting users, builders, and incentive programs rather than traditional fundraising. The breakdown is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Vesting / Lockup
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|40 Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Variable (typically via airdrop)
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Immediate/airdrop
|BONK DAO (Community Initiatives)
|15.8%
|DAO-controlled
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Immediate/airdrop
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Deployed to DEXs
|Marketing
|5.3%
|For promotion/use
Key Features:
- No token sale, either public or private—no fundraising through token sale occurred.
- Early Contributors (22 core supporters) are subject to structured vesting, incentivizing long-term development.
- Community initiatives (via BONK DAO) and ecosystem partners are large recipients, furthering the network’s grassroot engagement approach.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
A. Core Utilities
- Liquidity Providing: Users can provide liquidity on BonkSwap and partner DEXs (e.g., pairing BONK with SOL, USDC), earning trading fees (APYs ranging from ~23%–43% as of early 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers are rewarded with esBONK, a staked derivative. esBONK can be further staked to unlock real BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Bonk or Bust: A binary options game on BonkSwap, using BONK as the bet currency for up/down predictions on the SOL/USD price.
- Bridging: BONK is accessible cross-chain, but utility is mainly on Solana.
B. Incentive Mechanisms
- esBONK Staking Rewards:
- ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to liquidity providers.
- esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK 1:1 over 365 days (no minimum/maximum).
- BonkBot Referral Program:
- Referrers earn a share of trading fees in BONK: 30% for month 1, 20% for month 2, 10% perpetually from month 3 onward.
- Paid from 20% of trading fees allocated for referrals within BonkBot.
- Trading Fee Distribution & Burn:
- On BonkBot, all trading fees are used to buy back BONK.
- 10% of these are instantly burned; other percentages support team, community, infrastructure, and development.
4. Lockup Mechanism and Vesting
- Team (Early Contributors) Vesting: 3-year linear vesting schedule that began January 1, 2023. Unlocks happen daily, with ~19.16 billion BONK released per day to this group, continuing until end-2025.
- Airdrop Recipients: No lock-up for most airdropped tokens; distributed for immediate liquidity/usage.
- DAO and Community Allocations: Controlled and released by BONK DAO at their discretion.
- Liquidity/Marketing/Artists/Developers: Immediate deployment with no vesting.
5. Unlocking Timeline
Early Contributors
- Start date: January 1, 2023
- Vesting: 3 years, linear daily unlocks (~19.16 billion BONK/day)
- End date: January 1, 2026
Other Allocations
- Airdrops and ecosystem shares were released immediately or as scheduled by the DAO or ecosystem partners.
Summary Table (Key Unlocks):
|Group
|Start
|End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Early Contributors
|Jan 1, 2023
|Jan 1, 2026
|Daily linear vesting
|21% of total supply
|Public & Ecosystem
|Dec 2022/Jan 2023
|---
|Immediate
|Airdrops, DAO, etc.
|DAO (Community)
|Jan 2023
|Ongoing
|As determined
|15.8% Total, DAO control
6. Circulating and Total Supply (as of June 2025)
- Current Circulating Supply: ~79.4 trillion BONK
- Total/Burned Supply: Max supply reduced over time, currently ~88.8 trillion BONK (due to burn functions).
7. Criticisms & Nuances
- Concentration: The top 10 wallet addresses on Solana together hold ~35% of the total supply, suggesting centralization risk.
- No On-chain Voting Power: BONK does not confer governance rights, profit-sharing, or legal claims.
- Speculative Nature: BONK’s market cap and price history demonstrate extreme volatility, often tied to sentiment and viral events, highlighting memecoin dynamics.
Conclusion & Implications
BONK’s tokenomics blend aggressive memecoin distribution with structured, community-dominated allocation, robust staking incentives, and meaningful burn mechanics. Its design:
- Fosters long-term developer/community loyalty via vests and DAO control,
- Maximizes immediate network effects with airdrops,
- Reduces supply through gameified utility and burn,
- Incentivizes holders with staking and DeFi opportunities.
However, users and investors should remain cognizant of large holder concentration, the lack of governance, and the speculative nature of demand beyond core utility and ecosystem incentives.
For the latest, always verify via Bonk’s DAO or official resources, as supply and unlocking schedules may evolve with additional DAO-driven proposals and community decisions.
Bonk (BONK) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Bonk (BONK) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BONK 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BONK 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BONK의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BONK 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
Bonk (BONK) 가격 내역
BONK의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
