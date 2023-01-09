()이란?

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

이(가) MEXC에 등록되었습니다. 이제 MEXC에서 해당 코인을 간편하게 구매, 보유, 이체, 스테이킹할 수 있습니다. MEXC 디지털 자산 소개 페이지에서 이 토큰에 대해 더 자세히 알아보실 수 있습니다.



아래 내용도 확인하실 수 있습니다.

- 스테이킹 가능성

- MEXC 블로그의 리뷰 및 분석

구매 방법()

구매 방법이 궁금하신가요? 이제 더 쉽게 토큰을 구매할 수 있습니다! 링크에 있는 구매 방법을 따라하면 MEXC에서 쉽고 빠르게 토근을 구매할 수 있습니다.

무기한 선물 거래에 참여하세요

MEXC에 등록하고 USDT 또는 토큰을 성공적으로 구매한 후 선물 및 마진 등의 파생 상품 거래를 시작하여 더 높은 수익을 얻을 수 있습니다.

선물 거래

선물이란 무엇인가요?

선물 계약은 미래 날짜에 을(를) 매수 또는 매도하기 위한 법적 계약입니다. 선물은 코인의 계약에 대한 진술이며 (또는 현금)의 실제 결제는 계약이 실행되는 미래에 처리됩니다.

파생 상품 거래를 어떻게 시작하는지 잘 모르시겠나요? MEXC 튜토리얼에서 선물에 대한 자세한 정보를 알아보세요. 선물 거래를 성공적으로 실행하는 방법에 대한 단계별 가이드를 찾을 수 있습니다.

리소스

주요 뉴스

MEXC Launched a Twitter Space to Discuss Which Directions Are Noteworthy In 2023 After The ‘2022 Crypto Winter’? Will bull market become in 2023?

MEXC Launches $20M Ecosystem Fund to Support Sei Network Adoption MEXC announced that it is launching a $20 million dedicated fund to support the development of key projects on Sei Network.

MEXC 가이드

Scalability – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Blockchain scalability could be an indicator for a project’s future growth. So, how much do you know about its importance and challenges?

Smart Contracts and Decentralized Applications – Intermediate Crypto Knowledge Guide Smart contracts are the core of blockchain. Meanwhile, decentralized applications empower users on blockchain. Learn it all at MEXC blog now!

위험 알림

암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.