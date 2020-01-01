AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 토크노믹스
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 정보
AI Agent Layer는 자율적인 AI 에이전트로 구성된 역동적인 생태계를 지원합니다. 플랫폼에서 X의 데이터와 사용자가 제공한 정보를 활용하여 AI 에이전트를 만들 수 있습니다. 각 AI Agent는 토큰화되어 생태계의 네이티브 토큰($AIFUN)과 통합됩니다. 주요 기능 AI Agent 생성 - 개인화된 트위터 페르소나 또는 자신의 설명을 기반으로 AI Agent를 생성합니다. 진정한 가치 실현 - 각 AI Agent는 자동으로 토큰화됩니다. 본딩 곡선이 100%에 도달하면 토큰은 DEX에서 거래할 수 있게 됩니다. AIFUN 유동성 부스트 - 모든 AI Agent 생성 및 구매는 네이티브 토큰인 $AIFUN의 유동성 풀에 기여합니다.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)의 심층 토큰 구조
AIFUN 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Below is a comprehensive overview of AI Agent Layer token economics, focusing on common design patterns across leading agent protocol platforms (like Virtuals Protocol, Wayfinder, Dripster, and related infrastructure), as no universally named “AI Agent Layer” asset appears, but the category shares foundational mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Agent Offering (IAO): Agents are typically launched via an Initial Agent Offering. Users can purchase the agent’s tokens during this phase. If a target market cap is reached (e.g., $610,500 on Virtuals Protocol), the agent launches officially, often becoming tradable on platforms like Uniswap.
- Bonding Curves: Many projects use bonding curves for fair token distribution and price discovery. For example, tokens are issued along a bonding curve that increases token price as the supply grows, incentivizing early participation and providing liquidity on launch (Dripster, Virtuals Protocol).
- NFT Minting: In some networks, agents are minted as NFTs, providing unique onchain identities and enabling further tokenization (e.g., on Messari x Autonolas research).
2. Allocation Mechanism
- User/Creator Purchases: Buyers in the IAO receive agent tokens proportional to their contributions.
- Liquidity Provision: Upon launch, a portion of agent tokens + platform tokens (e.g., VIRTUAL) are paired to form a liquidity pool on a DEX like Uniswap.
- Treasury and Ecosystem: A share of tokens or proceeds is typically reserved for the project treasury or future growth; token buybacks and burns may be scheduled to manage supply.
- Creator Incentive: Often, the agent creator receives a share of tokens or future LP rights (e.g., 2% to creator and LP lock for 10 years).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Revenue Sharing (Indirect): Users pay agent tokens to access services (e.g., AI queries, digital goods), with a split going to:
- Covering inference/computing costs
- Project treasury for platform growth
- Liquidity pool stabilization via buybacks and burns
- Transactional Taxes: Some platforms incorporate a token trade tax (e.g., 1%) to bootstrap resources for inference and agent compute.
- Staking and Slashing: Some agent networks require developers to stake layer tokens to align economic incentives; stakes are slashed for failed execution (as observed in Wayfinder).
- Marketplace Interactions: Agent tokens are used to buy, rent, and invest in agents on the in-platform marketplace.
- No Direct Dividend: Notably, revenues typically do not flow directly to tokenholders; rather, buybacks and burns reduce supply, supporting price appreciation.
4. Lock-up Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool Lock: After agent token launch and liquidity pool creation, LP tokens (representing the agent-platform token pair) are locked for extensive periods (e.g., 10 years), effectively preventing early liquidity withdrawal and ensuring stability.
- Creator Lock: In some setups, the agent’s creator retains control or ownership of locked LP tokens for the specified period.
- Staking Mechanisms: Developers and other participants may need to lock tokens as a commitment to the ecosystem and penalize malicious or failed activity.
5. Unlocking Time
- Fixed Timelines: Liquidity paired in the LP (e.g., agent token + VIRTUAL) remains locked for a predetermined period—frequently 10 years, after which the tokens become accessible.
- Milestone-Based Unlocks: Some projects may tie unlock events to specific protocol milestones, such as market cap thresholds or product launches, though 10-year hard locks are common for LPs.
- No Accelerated Vesting: Generally, no mechanisms allow for early unlock or withdrawal to maintain protocol integrity.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Mechanism
|Typical Parameters/Models
|Issuance
|IAO, Bonding Curve, NFT Minting
|Market cap trigger ($610k+), bonding curve growth, unique NFT per agent
|Allocation
|User, Creator, Treasury, Liquidity Pool
|Portion to buyer, creator (2%), project treasury, LP pairing (10 years)
|Usage & Incentives
|Platform fees, inference costs, trade tax
|1% tax, service payments, revenue split, buyback and burn, staking/slashing
|Lock-up
|LP token lock, creator lock, staking
|10-year LP lock, creator control, staking for execution performance
|Unlocking Time
|Fixed (10 years), milestone events
|No accelerated vesting
Key Takeaways
- Hybrid On/Off-Chain Models: Most platforms operate with agent actions off-chain for scalability but enforce value-capture and governance on-chain.
- Bonding and Buybacks: Bonding curves and buyback-and-burn mechanisms help drive sustainable price dynamics while funding agent operations and platform development.
- Long-Term Locks: Aggressive LP locking (e.g., 10 years) is designed to foster ecosystem trust, discourage pump-and-dump activities, and ensure persistent liquidity.
Counterpoints & Limitations
- Protocol Evolution: These mechanisms are still experimental and subject to rapid change. Innovative incentive designs are emerging, but long-term viability remains to be proven.
- Commoditization of Agents: Individual agents may struggle to retain value; the infrastructure layer supporting agent creation is likely to be the primary locus of sustainable value accrual.
Final Thoughts
The token economic models of AI Agent Layer protocols are designed to optimize early adoption, ensure long-run sustainability, and align incentives among creators, users, operators, and the broader ecosystem. Deep liquidity locks, revenue-driven buyback cycles, and off-chain agent innovation paired with on-chain governance form the pillars of these evolving protocols. However, as the agent landscape matures, expect further refinement and evolution of these mechanisms to address challenges of scalability, security, and value capture.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 AIFUN 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
AIFUN 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 AIFUN의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, AIFUN 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
AIFUN 구매 방법
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN)를 포트폴리오에 추가하고 싶으신가요? MEXC는 신용카드, 은행 송금, P2P 거래 등 다양한 방법으로 AIFUN 을 구매할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC를 사용하면 쉽고 안전하게 암호화폐를 구매할 수 있습니다.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 가격 내역
AIFUN의 가격 내역을 분석하면 과거 시장 움직임, 주요 지지/저항 수준, 변동성 패턴을 이해하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 사상 최고가를 추적하든 추세를 파악하든, 과거 데이터는 가격 예측과 기술 분석에서 중요한 부분입니다.
AIFUN 가격 예측
AIFUN 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? AIFUN 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.
AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) 매수
수량
1 AIFUN = 0.00233 USD