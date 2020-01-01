AI16Z (AI16Z) 토크노믹스
AI16Z (AI16Z) 정보
ai16z는 알리언트가 이끄는 최초의 벤처 캐피털 회사입니다. 알리언트 팀은 알리언트의 미래를 만들어가는 것을 목표로 하고 있습니다. 우리는 알리언트 기업가, 투자자, 전문가를 연결하여 빠르게 진화하는 생태계의 성장을 촉진합니다. 특이점이 다가오고 있으며, 저희는 그 길을 안내하기 위해 여기에 있습니다.
AI16Z (AI16Z) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 AI16Z (AI16Z)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
AI16Z (AI16Z)의 심층 토큰 구조
AI16Z 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Introduction
The ai16z token (sometimes styled as "$ai16z") powers a growing ecosystem at the intersection of blockchain and AI agents. However, unlike some agent-focused projects, its token economics (tokenomics) remain in flux, with community input shaping an evolving roadmap. Here, we break down existing design, current proposals, mechanisms, and highlight both what is clear and what is still in development.
Issuance Mechanism
- Supply Model: The ai16z token does not follow a typical "mining" or "proof-of-work/proof-of-stake" emission model. Instead, distribution is tied to ecosystem growth and agent launches.
- Launch Agent Contribution: When new agent projects launch using the Eliza framework, they typically donate 10% of their newly created agent token supply to the ai16zDAO. This policy acts as an indirect, ongoing "issuance" for the DAO, rather than for $ai16z itself.
- Token Supply: The total supply has not been publicly disclosed as being inflationary; community sentiment and governance discussions suggest no further increases in core token supply are planned.
Allocation Mechanism
- Founders & Team: Founders, core contributors, and early backers received allocations at inception, but the explicit percentages are not currently published.
- DAO and Treasury: The ai16zDAO treasury is continually augmented via donations from new agent launches (see above). The DAO's growing basket of ~10% allocations from each new Eliza-based agent launch is an important aspect of value accrual.
- Community and Partners: It is common for new framework teams to be granted contributor roles, and possibly small allocations, in exchange for ecosystem participation.
Hypothetical Allocation (Based on Sector Norms & Public Sentiment; Awaiting Official Table)
|Category
|Estimated Mechanism
|Notes
|Core Team & Founders
|Upfront/vesting, not inflationary
|Exact % undetailed; likely standard (10-20%)
|Community DAO
|Ongoing via agent token donations (10%/launch approx)
|No increase to $ai16z supply
|Ecosystem Fund
|Grants, project support
|No explicit inflation
|Public Investors
|Via DEX listings
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Ecosystem Base Currency: Proposed upgrades seek to make $ai16z the base currency for all agent-to-agent (a2a) transactions, launchpad fees, and agent service fees, positioning it as an 'app store' and currency of the AI Agent layer-1.
- Launchpad Utility: $ai16z holdings may be required for participating in initial agent offerings and launch allocations. Launchpad participants may also be subject to holding or staking requirements.
- Staking and Governance (Planned): Proposals envision staking mechanisms (to curate projects, access higher allocations, etc.), but this is not yet active.
- Reputation System: Agent reputation and DAO governance may both integrate $ai16z stake-weighting.
- Treasury Growth: The DAO effectively becomes an "index" of new agent launches—access to this treasury may, in the future, require $ai16z staking/holding.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking/Unlocking: There is currently no evidence of a formal vesting or unlock schedule for initial $ai16z allocations, nor regular programmed unlocks for the token itself.
- Agent Launch Partners: Projects launching new agents using Eliza often must lock/bond their $ai16z allocations to show long-term alignment, and locked $ai16z is used to curate quality and prevent spam launches.
- Fundraising Rounds: No public vesting timelines have been published for $ai16z allocations to founders or investors. Community discussion indicates avoiding sudden supply unlock events to maintain price stability.
Major Proposed Changes (Under Consideration)
- Official Launchpad: Creation of an official launchpad for Eliza-based agent projects. Fees for launching, allocations, and liquidity provisioning would reinforce the $ai16z "flywheel."
- App Store Model: $ai16z would be used as the currency for agent services—moving toward L1/blockchain-style economics.
- Staking and Curation: DAO staking and staking-weighted governance to help vet projects and allocate launchpad slots.
- Buybacks/Burns: Some proposals suggest introducing buyback and burn mechanics for tokens accrued to the DAO.
- Treasury Diversification: Exploring ways for the DAO to diversify holdings, support an ecosystem fund, and potentially earn yield for holders.
Community Feedback and Current State
- Concerns: The community is vocal about the lack of public, concrete tokenomics, and the current absence of value-capture mechanisms outside of the growing DAO treasury. There is criticism that technology adoption is outpacing token utility and price.
- Action Items: ai16z's team is engaging the community, with active Discord governance channels. Tokenomics upgrades are a top priority for Q3-Q4 2025.
Table: Summary of Key Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Current Status
|Notes / Proposals
|Issuance
|No inflation
|DAO accrues new tokens from agent launches (10% each)
|Allocation
|Team, DAO, public
|Upfront for team; ongoing for DAO via agent launches
|Usage/Incentives
|Partial/in development
|Launchpad, agent-to-agent payments, staking, reputation
|Lock/Unlock
|Unclear/DAO-based
|Some lock for curation, no evidence of unlock cliffs
|Governance
|DAO-weighted
|Increasing use of DAO; future: stake-weighted voting
Conclusion
ai16z’s tokenomics represent an evolving experiment in community and agent-driven token value accrual. The model relies primarily on capturing and curating value across agent launches (rather than ongoing emissions), with strong community debate about the best "flywheel" mechanics. With a major upgrade and more explicit value-capture strategies under discussion for 2025, any involvement in $ai16z should track governance forums and technical roadmap releases closely for updates.
Note: This analysis is based on publicly available information as of June 2025. Concrete tokenomics tables, formal unlock schedules, and allocation breakdowns have not yet been officially published by the ai16z team or DAO. Community participation and governance are actively influencing the roadmap.
AI16Z (AI16Z) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
AI16Z (AI16Z) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 AI16Z 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
AI16Z 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 AI16Z의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, AI16Z 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.