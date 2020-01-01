8chan (8CHAN) 토크노믹스
8chan (8CHAN) 정보
Join the $8CHAN Movement $8CHAN promotes community engagement and free speech. Explore our community, discover the coin, and have fun!
At $8CHAN, our mission is to bring people together with memes and have fun. Over the years we have left our mark on culture with countless memes, and now we are showcasing the beauty of our creativity through this coin. Tag $8CHAN with your favorite memes to keep the spirit alive!
Market Cap Milestones As the $8CHAN community grows and the market cap increases, we have significant goals planned to celebrate our shared journey:
$10 Million Market Cap At this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce the 8CHAN brand name and branding across the internet. We will rebrand the currently existing 8kun site as 8CHAN and move towards reintegrating it into web culture.
$100 Million Market Cap Upon reaching the $100 million milestone, we will push the boundaries of meme culture by undergoing development of a decentralized message board system designed to withstand political censorship and network attacks. We will call this decentralized message board sytem Project Odin.
$500 Million Market Cap This is our biggest leap yet. After reaching $500 million market cap, we will reveal the tell-all of a mysterious figure whose influence has been felt by many but never fully understood. Join us in striving toward this major threshold!
$8CHAN Disclaimer & Community Statement $8CHAN coins are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the culture and community behind the symbol "$8CHAN" and its associated artwork. They are not intended to be, nor should they be interpreted as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind.
$8CHAN is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions. Users acknowledge that digital assets carry inherent risks, high volatility, and the potential for total loss. Any price data displayed on this site is sourced from DEXScreener and may be delayed or inaccurate. Always verify market prices through multiple sources before trading. Nothing on this site constitutes financial, legal, or investment advice. See Terms & Conditions for full details.
$8CHAN is a community-driven meme coin that embraces free speech and internet culture. Trading involves high risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and never spend more than you can afford to lose.
8chan (8CHAN) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 8chan (8CHAN)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
8chan (8CHAN) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
8chan (8CHAN) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 8CHAN 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
8CHAN 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 8CHAN의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, 8CHAN 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.