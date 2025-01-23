69BIRD 가격 (BRD)
오늘 69BIRD (BRD)의 실시간 가격은 1.4 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BRD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 69BIRD 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.71K USD
- 69BIRD의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BRD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BRD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 69BIRD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 69BIRD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.0000000000.
지난 60일간 69BIRD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0006144600.
지난 90일간 69BIRD에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60일
|$ +0.0006144600
|+0.04%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
69BIRD 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The name “69bird” draws its inspiration from the symmetry and balance symbolized by the numbers 6 and 9. These digits reflect our philosophy of harmony and continuous flow in the financial ecosystems we build. In our logo, the figures merge into a seamless representation of a bird, symbolizing freedom and the ability to rise above traditional financial boundaries. Our unique bird concept evolved from the visual similarity between the numbers 6 and 9 and the sleek, agile form of a bird in flight. This represents our aim to provide swift, seamless transactions and innovative financial solutions that empower users to navigate the crypto space with grace and agility. Our features are planning on Seamless Transactions for holder who Experience the smooth and rapid transfer of funds, mirroring the swift flight of a bird across the sky. Elevated Security for our advanced security measures ensure your assets are as safe as a nest on a high, unreachable branch. User Empowerment for empower your financial journey with tools that give you the freedom to soar like an eagle in the financial landscape. And Innovative Growth for user join our flock to explore new heights in blockchain technology, continuously evolving and adapting. James Turner is our leads, Maria Lopez is our financial strategy, Anil Kumar is our security team, Emma Chen is our community manager.
|1 BRD에서 AUD
A$2.226
|1 BRD에서 GBP
￡1.134
|1 BRD에서 EUR
€1.344
|1 BRD에서 USD
$1.4
|1 BRD에서 MYR
RM6.216
|1 BRD에서 TRY
₺49.91
|1 BRD에서 JPY
¥218.988
|1 BRD에서 RUB
₽138.936
|1 BRD에서 INR
₹121.212
|1 BRD에서 IDR
Rp22,580.642
|1 BRD에서 PHP
₱81.97
|1 BRD에서 EGP
￡E.70.448
|1 BRD에서 BRL
R$8.316
|1 BRD에서 CAD
C$2.002
|1 BRD에서 BDT
৳170.744
|1 BRD에서 NGN
₦2,180.682
|1 BRD에서 UAH
₴58.8
|1 BRD에서 VES
Bs77
|1 BRD에서 PKR
Rs390.292
|1 BRD에서 KZT
₸729.54
|1 BRD에서 THB
฿47.418
|1 BRD에서 TWD
NT$45.864
|1 BRD에서 CHF
Fr1.26
|1 BRD에서 HKD
HK$10.892
|1 BRD에서 MAD
.د.م13.972