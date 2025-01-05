4TRUMP 가격 (4WIN)
오늘 4TRUMP (4WIN)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 26.93K USD 입니다. 4WIN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 4TRUMP 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 256.15 USD
- 4TRUMP의 당일 가격 변동 -3.12%
- 유통 공급량 47.05M USD
MEXC에서 4WIN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 4WIN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 4TRUMP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 4TRUMP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 4TRUMP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 4TRUMP에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.12%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.18%
|60일
|$ 0
|-97.63%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
4TRUMP 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.27%
-3.12%
+9.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, 4TRUMP (4WIN) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem. What makes your project unique? The unique concept of truly a decentralized platform, renounced contract and exceptional development team backing the project have seen 4TRUMP grow massively and achieve alot of success in a short time frame History of your project? We set out to create a community-driven token with strong tokenomics, transparency, and fun. Since then, 4TRUMP has established itself as a leading player in the world of meme tokens, with a growing community and exciting plans for the future. What's next for your project? We're focused on building a strong and sustainable token economy that rewards long-term holders and fosters a vibrant community. What can your token be used for? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 4WIN에서 AUD
A$--
|1 4WIN에서 GBP
￡--
|1 4WIN에서 EUR
€--
|1 4WIN에서 USD
$--
|1 4WIN에서 MYR
RM--
|1 4WIN에서 TRY
₺--
|1 4WIN에서 JPY
¥--
|1 4WIN에서 RUB
₽--
|1 4WIN에서 INR
₹--
|1 4WIN에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 4WIN에서 PHP
₱--
|1 4WIN에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 4WIN에서 BRL
R$--
|1 4WIN에서 CAD
C$--
|1 4WIN에서 BDT
৳--
|1 4WIN에서 NGN
₦--
|1 4WIN에서 UAH
₴--
|1 4WIN에서 VES
Bs--
|1 4WIN에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 4WIN에서 KZT
₸--
|1 4WIN에서 THB
฿--
|1 4WIN에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 4WIN에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 4WIN에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 4WIN에서 MAD
.د.م--