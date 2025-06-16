3 Kingdoms Multiverse 가격 (3KM)
오늘 3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. 3KM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 3 Kingdoms Multiverse 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- 3 Kingdoms Multiverse의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 3KM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 3KM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 3 Kingdoms Multiverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 3 Kingdoms Multiverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 3 Kingdoms Multiverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 3 Kingdoms Multiverse에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-85.20%
|60일
|$ 0
|-88.02%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
3 Kingdoms Multiverse 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is 3KM? 3KM is evolving into a governance token that is the basis of a multi-game platform ecosystem where various co-exist. The first game, Three Kingdoms Multiverse, will be published and serviced. Our Ecosystem will be expanded as time goes. We are building a Klaytn-based ecosystem through an agreement with ISKRA and are open to linking with various partners participating in ISKRA and Klaytn foundation. Our team wants to take on the challenge of changing the world. Believing that Play to Earn is not simply about making money through play. But about building a self-sustaining eco-system through cooperation with all members of the eco-system. The self-growth ecosystem we think of means is an eco-system where blockchain is used to independently produce and consume. To this end, we want to overcome the inflation caused by infinite token mining by adding usage(burning) and granting production authorization to the users in the game not just by limiting them with the reward system limited to acquiring simple tokens, this would make it possible to build a fair system that all users can run the ecosystem together. Our First Game Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation. Produce tokens, set aside, and collect NFT numbers and equipment! More rewards and powerful hero classes will welcome you. 3KM games can grow by collecting 3KM governance to
3 Kingdoms Multiverse (3KM)의 토크노믹스를 이해하면 장기적인 가치와 성장 잠재력에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 얻을 수 있습니다. 토큰이 배포되는 방식부터 공급이 관리되는 방식까지 토크노믹스는 프로젝트 경제의 핵심 구조를 드러냅니다. 지금 3KM 토큰의 광범위한 토크노믹스에 대해 알아보세요!
