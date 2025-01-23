28VCK 가격 (VCK)
오늘 28VCK (VCK)의 실시간 가격은 0.00224998 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. VCK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 28VCK 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 81.38 USD
- 28VCK의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 VCK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 VCK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 28VCK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 28VCK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002553178.
지난 60일간 28VCK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0000614636.
지난 90일간 28VCK에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0010919997637928893.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0002553178
|-11.34%
|60일
|$ +0.0000614636
|+2.73%
|90일
|$ -0.0010919997637928893
|-32.67%
28VCK 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-59.03%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
28 Foundation builds a platform designed precisely based on the 28VC blockchain to solve the problems of the existing medical field so that personal information can be stored in the hospital server and patient’s own device in a state that cannot be forged altered by applying blockchain technology. Also, in the case of information related to distribution such as medical devices, medical products, and medicines, it is automatically transmitted to a mobile device with the user’s consent, so that information on which product was used for treatment, etc. can be easily checked on the mobile device. The 28VC blockchain is a technology that increases security by adding the concept of space-time to the blockchain and increases the throughput to enable faster processing. Mainnet of the 28VC blockchain is currently under development and it is supported in a mobile environment with the objective of integrating blockchain into real life. 28 Foundation’s innovative consensus algorithm called Proof-of-Group-Stake not only enables mining in a mobile environment but also enables the development of safe and practical blockchain-based smartphone applications through various performances. It will be the first company to realize the 28VS blockchain platform by launching a mobile payment solution using cryptocurrency in 2021. The 28VC blockchain platform has stability and excellent security that can be applied to various industries and it can be linked with projects of various fields in various countries around the world such as hospitals, finance, real estate, logistics, etc.
