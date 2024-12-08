10 figs 가격 (FIGS)
오늘 10 figs (FIGS)의 실시간 가격은 61,859 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 618.59K USD 입니다. FIGS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 10 figs 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 5.24K USD
- 10 figs의 당일 가격 변동 -2.34%
- 유통 공급량 10.00 USD
MEXC에서 FIGS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 FIGS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 10 figs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -1,484.5846090454.
지난 30일간 10 figs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 10 figs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 10 figs에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -1,484.5846090454
|-2.34%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
10 figs 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.07%
-2.34%
-2.01%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
10 figs is literally 10 figs limited supply of ten delicious figs symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana. wtf is 10 figs? $figs is an entirely original meta let’s break it down 👇 figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers 6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs tokenomics: tl:dr there are only 10 $figs Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10 memes part 1: beyond numbers & tokenomics… figs is a just a f****** fruit figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit. memes part 2: fig heads we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas. memes part 3: fig season As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe fig season is coming. memes part 4: fig brained = high IQ + retardio A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin. the community: what is a meme without a community? Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
