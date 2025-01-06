0x Leverage 가격 (OXL)
오늘 0x Leverage (OXL)의 실시간 가격은 0.00200549 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. OXL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 0x Leverage 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 9.26K USD
- 0x Leverage의 당일 가격 변동 -6.13%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 OXL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 OXL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 0x Leverage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000130983938761774.
지난 30일간 0x Leverage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0011455898.
지난 60일간 0x Leverage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0005451561.
지난 90일간 0x Leverage에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0015762676642622052.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000130983938761774
|-6.13%
|30일
|$ -0.0011455898
|-57.12%
|60일
|$ -0.0005451561
|-27.18%
|90일
|$ -0.0015762676642622052
|-44.00%
0x Leverage 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.09%
-6.13%
-9.71%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
0xLeverage is a ground breaking all-in-one defi trading bot, accessible exclusively on telegram. The bots capabilities are unparalleled in the space as users will have the power to leverage their buying power and amplify their potential profits like never before. Let’s make it plain. Using leverage when trading is borrowing additional capital to magnify gains but also exposes you to a higher chance of immutability losing your investment. The advantage is it provides traders with an opportunity to earn higher returns using a smaller initial investment. However the higher reward potential carries higher risk as those borrowed funds must be paid back. Either those borrowed funds are paid back when you sell for profit or when the price drops to a liquidation level which is presented to the investor prior to opening a trade. The higher the leverage you choose the closer your liquidation price will be to your initial price, leaving little room when the price of the asset drops, especially if that asset has low liquidity. How our leverage system works on Blockchain When a user is on the leverage menu on our bot, they select their initial funds and the amount of leverage they want to borrow. For example if the user selects $50 and 3x leverage they are borrowing an additional $100 from the leverage pool to give them 3x the position while only risking 1/3 of their actual funds. When they open the trade their $50 are transferred to their unique leverage wallet. Simultaneously $100 are sent from our leverage pool. With those combined funds a trade is opened for $150 in the selected token. Once that trade is open the user must watch their liquidation price closely. They can track their trade but typing /tracklev and close their position at any time. If the users position falls to liquidation price their position will automatically sell. And those funds are all sent back to the leverage pool. If the user closes the position in profit the user gets their initial plus gains sent to their wallet, minus the loaned amount and fees which are sent to the leverage pool.
|1 OXL에서 AUD
A$0.003208784
|1 OXL에서 GBP
￡0.001604392
|1 OXL에서 EUR
€0.0019453253
|1 OXL에서 USD
$0.00200549
|1 OXL에서 MYR
RM0.009024705
|1 OXL에서 TRY
₺0.0709542362
|1 OXL에서 JPY
¥0.3151627535
|1 OXL에서 RUB
₽0.2199821981
|1 OXL에서 INR
₹0.1720108773
|1 OXL에서 IDR
Rp32.3466083747
|1 OXL에서 PHP
₱0.116719518
|1 OXL에서 EGP
￡E.0.1017585626
|1 OXL에서 BRL
R$0.0123939282
|1 OXL에서 CAD
C$0.0028879056
|1 OXL에서 BDT
৳0.243265937
|1 OXL에서 NGN
₦3.0996652891
|1 OXL에서 UAH
₴0.0843709643
|1 OXL에서 VES
Bs0.10428548
|1 OXL에서 PKR
Rs0.55752622
|1 OXL에서 KZT
₸1.0505358267
|1 OXL에서 THB
฿0.0691693501
|1 OXL에서 TWD
NT$0.0660207308
|1 OXL에서 CHF
Fr0.001804941
|1 OXL에서 HKD
HK$0.0155826573
|1 OXL에서 MAD
.د.م0.0201752294